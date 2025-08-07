"Bo Nix was by far the most efficient": Insider reveals how ex-Oregon QB's efficiency blew away Broncos’ Sean Payton before the 2024 Draft

After transferring from Auburn, Bo Nix found success during his two-year stint at Oregon. That success helped lead to his selection by the Denver Broncos as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.Since joining the Broncos, Nix has become a source of pride for Sean Payton, who now calls him a &quot;superstar.&quot;Despite a draft class featuring big names like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy, Payton zeroed in on Nix as his top target.During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham shared an inside story from his March 2024 meeting with Payton.&quot;I sat down with Sean Payton,&quot; Wickersham said. &quot;Everybody knew that the Broncos were in the market for a quarterback and he looks me in the eye and he says, do you promise with every shred of your integrity that you won't share this with anyone?&quot;And I said sure and it was obviously don't share it before the draft and he said, he opened a folder and there was all this data on the folder and Bo Nix was at the top of the list.Wickersham also revealed that Payton had been using his own analytical model to evaluate quarterback processing speed. Payton originally developed this model back in 2017 while scouting Patrick Mahomes, though he couldn’t secure the Kansas City Chiefs QB.&quot;When he (Payton) ran the 2024 quarterbacks through the formula, Bo Nix was by far the most efficient, and it wasn't even close,&quot; Wickersham added.Nix went on to justify that confidence in his first season, leading the Broncos to a 10-win season, which was their first winning season since 2016. He threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, helping Denver return to the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl victory in 2015.A glance at Bo Nix' two-season career at OregonBo Nix led Oregon to a 10-3 record in the 2022 season, recording 3,593 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added 510 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on 89 carries, even scoring once as a receiver.Nix elevated his performance in 2023, recording 4,508 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions, along with six rushing scores. His performance helped Oregon to a 12-2 record and earned him a third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy race.Bo Nix was a five-star star prospect, being ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2019 class and the No. 32 recruit in the nation.