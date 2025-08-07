  • home icon
  "Bo Nix was by far the most efficient": Insider reveals how ex-Oregon QB's efficiency blew away Broncos' Sean Payton before the 2024 Draft

By Maliha
Modified Aug 07, 2025 14:30 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

After transferring from Auburn, Bo Nix found success during his two-year stint at Oregon. That success helped lead to his selection by the Denver Broncos as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Since joining the Broncos, Nix has become a source of pride for Sean Payton, who now calls him a "superstar."

Despite a draft class featuring big names like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy, Payton zeroed in on Nix as his top target.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham shared an inside story from his March 2024 meeting with Payton.

"I sat down with Sean Payton," Wickersham said. "Everybody knew that the Broncos were in the market for a quarterback and he looks me in the eye and he says, do you promise with every shred of your integrity that you won't share this with anyone?
"And I said sure and it was obviously don't share it before the draft and he said, he opened a folder and there was all this data on the folder and Bo Nix was at the top of the list.
Wickersham also revealed that Payton had been using his own analytical model to evaluate quarterback processing speed. Payton originally developed this model back in 2017 while scouting Patrick Mahomes, though he couldn’t secure the Kansas City Chiefs QB.

"When he (Payton) ran the 2024 quarterbacks through the formula, Bo Nix was by far the most efficient, and it wasn't even close," Wickersham added.

Nix went on to justify that confidence in his first season, leading the Broncos to a 10-win season, which was their first winning season since 2016. He threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, helping Denver return to the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl victory in 2015.

A glance at Bo Nix' two-season career at Oregon

Bo Nix led Oregon to a 10-3 record in the 2022 season, recording 3,593 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added 510 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on 89 carries, even scoring once as a receiver.

Nix elevated his performance in 2023, recording 4,508 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions, along with six rushing scores. His performance helped Oregon to a 12-2 record and earned him a third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy race.

Bo Nix was a five-star star prospect, being ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2019 class and the No. 32 recruit in the nation.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

