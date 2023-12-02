Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.'s Heisman contention suffered a blow during the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Both QBs turned the ball over on back-to-back drives as the Pac-12 championship battle entered its final phase.

The Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies were locked in battle for their conference throne. With a place in the college football playoffs on the line, both teams would have expected their QB to take good care of the ball, but that wasn't the case.

Here's the video of Bo Nix's Heisman contention going up in the air just after Michael Penix suffered the same fate:

Both Penix and Nix have been standout performers for their team. Penix, the Washington Huskies quarterback has been dominant for most of the season, but his recent performances have left a lot to be desired. Nix, meanwhile, has led his team well since suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Huskies earlier in the season.

However, only one can be the winner on Friday after a see-saw game that could have gone either way with chances for both teams.

Bo Nix vs Michael Penix Jr. Heisman contention

Both Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are Heisman trophy contenders this season due to their stellar performances throughout the year. So their clash was always going to be a tough one to call, and that's exactly what happened.

Penix eventually had the upper hand with 319 passing yards against the Oregon Ducks with one touchdown. He threw one interception, putting it in front of the Ducks DB Khyree Jackson to catch.

Nix, meanwhile, managed 239 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and threw a pick too, right on the next drive after Penix. The Huskies won 34-31 and were crowned the Pac-12 champions for 2023.

Michael Penix Heisman contention might have been saved by the result. But will Nix still be able to get it? We will soon find out.