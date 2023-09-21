“Bo Nix is pretty darn good too, we want to stop him” – Deion Sanders emphasizes on importance of “character” ahead of a thrilling week 4 encounter

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are flying high at the moment after entering Week 4 as an unbeaten team. Oregon is waiting for them as an acid test to see what they are really made of. But for Sanders, winning isn't everything.

As the Buffaloes prepare for their Week 4 clash as underdogs against the Ducks, Coach Prime has emphasized one thing that is above winning a football game; that is the character of the players under his tutelage. It is everything for him and he expects his players to feel the same.

So how are they going to handle the Ducks, who come into the game as hot favorites?

Character is everything for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders isn't worried that there is a target on the back of his quarterback. In fact for him, that is a sign of a great player. When asked about it in a recent press conference, Sanders said it should be a motivation for the offensive line to do their job better.

"I think there is a target on every great player's back, isn't it? Last time I checked…. But that should really challenge the offensive line to do their job, shouldn't it? Because if you stop a quarterback, if you stop a Travis Hunter, if you stop a Jimmy, if you stop these guys you stop an offense," Coach Prime said.

He then talked about his plan to stop the Ducks QB Bo Nix but emphasized the importance of character while trying to do so.

"Bo Nix is pretty darn good too, we want to stop him. But we're not gonna do anything absurd and dirty. We don't believe in that. This is a game. I mean we wanna win but we don't wanna step outside the line to win. Character is everything for us," Sanders added.

So Coach Prime won't have any of his players playing dirty just to stop the star of the opposition.

He has seen how it goes against the Colorado State Rams where he lost his star WR, Travis Hunter, due to a late hit. And he surely wouldn't want to lose his QB, who has lifted the team on his back.

Shedeur Sanders: The rising star for Colorado

Deion Sanders brought his son, Shedeur Sanders, with him when he joined the Buffaloes last December. Many eyebrows were raised when he made him the QB1 from the start. But Shedeur has repaid the faith that his head coach showed in him.

In the three games so far this season, Shedeur has thrown a staggering 1,251 passing yards with a 78.7% completion rate. His exploits have resulted in 10 passing touchdowns, while he has thrown just one interception. Now those are the stats of a rising star for sure.

So who will come on top this Saturday? Will it be Shedeur, who is already in Heisman conversations? Or will it be Bo Nix? Saturday isn't far away, and Deion Sanders always has a plan.