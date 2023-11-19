Bo Nix's Heisman Trophy chances record a drastic rise after a monster first half against Arizona State

Bo Nix's Heisman Trophy odds skyrocketed following a spectacular first-half performance against Arizona State. The quarterback began the Week 12 game as a co-favorite for the prized award, along with Michael Penix Jr., but he may now have an advantage.

The Oregon quarterback completed 22 of 27 passes for 381 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Ducks to a 42-0 lead over the Sun Devils at halftime. He still has a whole half ahead of him to further impress and place himself in pole position for the award.

Bo Nix looks to be on the way to breaking David Klinger's record of 11 touchdown passes set in 1990. He could also have a go at Connor Halliday's and Patrick Mahomes' record of most passing yards recorded in a game with 734 if he can pull off a monster second half.

Can Bo Nix win the Heisman Trophy?

Bo Nix is probably the only quarterback who has been on top of his game since the start of the season. He has led Oregon to a fantastic season in 2023 under Dan Lanning, with the Ducks setting their sights on the Pac-12 Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Nix entered the game against Arizona State with 3,135 passing yards and 29 touchdowns to his name. He has already thrown for six touchdowns in just a half, which is his career-high for a game

While Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is his closest competitor as the season winds down, Bo Nix's performance against Oregon State has likely given him a big advantage over Penix in the fight for the honors. All he needs now is a strong showing in Week 13.

The first Oregon player to win the Heisman

In its storied history in college football, Oregon has never seen any of its players claim the Heisman Trophy. While many of the Ducks' top stars have been involved in the race for the award over the course of time, a top-10 finish was the best many of them could eventually achieve.

Bo Nix seems to be on the edge of making history. Oregon has long waited for one of its players to win the Heisman Trophy. The university has notably had the culture of placing a large billboard of its players with Heisman potential in New York for publicity.

Nix got this same honor this season with a vibrant billboard in Midtown Manhattan. He is set to be the first to live up to the hype.