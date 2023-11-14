Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix celebrates Oregon QB’s latest achievement as he bags player of the week title

Izzy Nix celebrates and shares every accomplishment of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the fans. In Week 11, the Oregon number 10 put on a show against the USC Trojans to lead his side to another triumph. And he's been rewarded with a weekly conference title for his efforts.

Bo Nix is the Pac-12 offensive player of the week for game week 11 after his performance against Caleb Williams and Co. His wife, Izzy Nix, celebrated his achievement through a social media message. And just a single emoji was enough for her to convey what she felt about the recognition.

Here is what Izzy Nix shared about the latest achievement of Oregon QB Bo Nix as he bags the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Izzy didn't write an elaborate message and just used a single emoji to convey her emotions. It was clear through the emoji that she was proud of her husband.

Bo Nix has been instrumental for the Oregon Ducks as they chase the Pac-12 title against the Washington Huskies. By the looks of the competition, these two teams will be the ones facing each other on December 1 in the conference championship game at the Allegiant Stadium.

Nix has led the Ducks to a great position so far in the season, losing just once in 10 games. That defeat came against the Huskies themselves in Week 7, losing the game 36-33. So the Pac-12 championship game could be a revenge game for Nix and the Ducks. And his performance against the USC Trojans shows that he is ready.

Bo Nix and Oregon ease past USC

The Trojans came into week 11 after losing three of their last four games and hungry for a win. But Bo Nix and Oregon had other plans for them. The Ducks were dominant from the start and never really let Caleb Williams get into a groove. Nix, on the other hand, seemed unstoppable.

The Oregon quarterback threw 412 yards on 23 completions in the game. Nix's passes also found his teammates in the end zone four times during the game, which the Ducks won 36-27.

The 9-1 Ducks will probably need a win out of their last two games to confirm a place in the Pac-12 championship game. Will Nix and Co. be able to deliver for their fans and the QB’s wife, Izzy Nix?