Bo Nix is preparing to take the field for one last time with the Oregon Ducks. He will play the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames before he bows out of college football to take his first steps into the NFL. And the Heisman finalist took to social media to upload a hype video as the Bowl preparations went on.

The video made Nix’s wife Izzy Nix quite emotional. She slid into the comments section of the video to reminisce about her time in Oregon with her husband. And one particular place got a shoutout from Izzy for the time the couple spent there.

Here is the hype video posted by the Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix before the final game of his college football career, the Fiesta Bowl.

“One more game,” Nix wrote in the caption of the video.

An emotional Izzy Nix took this opportunity to remember the dinners she had with the star QB while in Oregon. According to her comment, she will always live with the memories of the dinners at the Buffalo Wild Wings.

“Long live our BWW dinners together,” Izzy wrote on Bo’s post.

Nix was a Heisman finalist this season, missing out on the coveted award to Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers. But he led his team to the Pac-12 championship game, where the Ducks lost to eventual college football playoffs team, the Washington Huskies.

Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks: Some unfulfilled dreams

The Bo Nix story did not start in Oregon but with the Auburn Tigers. The QB transferred to Eugene in 2022 in search of an elusive national championship title. He took his team to the brink of it during his time with the Ducks but couldn't cross the line to the playoffs.

In his first season in Oregon, Nix threw for 3,594 passing yards and scored 29 passing touchdowns. The Ducks finished with a 10-3 overall record and a third place in the Pac-12.

In 2023, he improved considerably to 4,145 passing yards and led the nation in passing touchdowns with 40. The Ducks finished the regular season with an 11-1 overall record before losing the conference championship game to the undefeated Huskies.

So, Nix’s time with Oregon has been one with unfulfilled dreams. Will he bow out of the college football world with a win in the Fiesta Bowl?

