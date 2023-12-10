Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix reveals what they did after losing Heisman trophy to LSU QB Jayden Daniels

After Bo Nix clinched third place in the Heisman Trophy race, his wife, Izzy Nix, provided a glimpse into their post-ceremony activities. The Oregon Ducks quarterback secured 885 points and 51 first-place votes but fell short to LSU's Jayden Daniels.

Despite her dismay, Izzy showed her support at the Lincoln Center, where she had attended the ceremony. Following the announcement of the Heisman Trophy, Izzy posted a snapshot on her Instagram account featuring Bo Nix in a grey suit and herself in an off-white sweater outside the Rockefeller Center.

"sprinted to see the Christmas tree," she captioned in her story.

It seems like despite the Heisman outcome, the couple found joy in the festive atmosphere, embracing the holiday spirit in New York City.

Bo Nix was excited for the Heisman

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix landed third in the Heisman trophy race with 51 first-place votes, 205 second-place votes, and 322 third-place votes. Reflecting on the experience before the ceremony, Nix said:

“I woke up excited, not necessarily nervous. I know it’s out of my control. It’s a privilege to be here. It’s an honor to be in New York with these guys. I’m proud to be up here.”

As a childhood dream turned reality, Nix has first-hand experience of the hard work and dedication it takes to become a Heisman finalist.

“I grew up watching the ceremony. I grew up waiting to see the winner and that became a dream and a goal of mine, something that one day I wanted to be a part of.”

Despite finishing behind LSU's Jayden Daniels and the Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr., Nix considered it a blessing to be a finalist, joining the ranks of previous Oregon finalists like Marcus Mariota, Joey Harrington, and LaMichael James.

Jayden Daniels, who clinched the Heisman, threw for 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. His performance earned him 503 first-place votes and solidified his place as the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

Even though Bo Nix missed out on the top honor, he displayed his talent and got into contention for the coveted title.