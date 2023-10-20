Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix shares stunning video of relaxing 25th birthday hike with her furry friend

Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks are preparing to bounce back after their first defeat of the season against Washington. They will take on Washington State in a week 8 clash to try and get back to winning ways. On the other hand, Nix's wife Izzy Nix is in party mode.

Izzy celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday and to mark the occasion, she took a little trip, accompanied by her little furry friend. Izzy shared some glimpses of her birthday hike with her four-legged companion.

So while Bo Nix immersed himself in the game plan for Washington State, Izzy Nix enjoyed her little hike in nature.

Izzy Nix took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday celebration in the lap of nature. She went on a hike to mark her 25th birthday on Wednesday with her furry little friend, the family dog.

"Birthday hike!!!! Ft. my little hiking buddy," Izzy wrote with the video in her Instagram story.

Izzy was a cheerleader during her time in Auburn while Bo played as a QB for the Tigers. Both got engaged in July of 2021, much before Bo decided to move to Oregon to play for the Ducks. Throughout his career, Izzy has always been there to support him.

Bo Nix and his team have their work cut out so they are busy planning how to take down their next opponents after a disappointing loss last week.

Bo Nix and the Ducks prepare to bounce back

The Oregon Ducks were flying high till the bye week hit. On their return, they face the Washington Huskies and as happens when Ducks take on a group of Huskies, they fell hard. It was their first loss of the season and coach Dan Lanning said it came at a great time.

Now the 5-1 Ducks take on the Washington State Cougars in their next game. The Cougars won the first four games of the season but have since lost their way and given away two games in a row. That includes last week's blowout loss against Arizona.

Both the teams are looking to get back on winning ways this week. So who is the hungrier of the two? Will Bo Nix and the boys give Izzy a win as a birthday present?