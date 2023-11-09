Bo Nix's wife Izzy Smoke gives a shoutout to Oregon QB ahead of a blockbuster matchup against USC in Week 11[WATCH]

Bo Nix is having quite the football season for himself this year. The 23-year-old has been a crucial factor in the success of the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks have won eight of the nine games they've played, with their only loss coming against the Washington Huskies.

Bo Nix has 2,723 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and only two interceptions, making him a favorite for the Heisman Trophy this year. Now, as Oregon prepares for its next game against the USC Trojans, Nix's wife, Izzy Smoke, has come forward to express her heartfelt support for her husband's team.

The Ducks revealed the uniform that the players will be wearing while locking horns with USC in a recent Instagram post. The video features cinematic shots of their home stadium. In the video, Nix also flaunts his No. 10 jersey and shows some of his on-field talents.

Izzy Smoke shared this post of her husband on her Instagram story to show her support for her husband and the team. She accompanied the Instagram story with a caption that read:

"hey good lookin @bonix10!!!"

Last weekend, Izzy's family visited her in Oregon, during which they also made their way to the Ducks' Week 10 game against Cal.

The couple initially met each other when they were both studying at Auburn. Nix started his college football journey as a quarterback there, while Izzy was a part of the university's cheerleading team.

Both of them dated each other for a while before deciding to get engaged in 2021. Then, almost a year later, on July 7, 2022, the couple tied the knot with each other. Ever since, they have been a crucial pillar of support in each other's professional and personal journeys.

Bo Nix is closing in as a Heisman favorite for 2023

While USC QB Caleb Williams might be out of Heisman contention after a series of disappointing games, the battle has intensified between Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix.

After Bo Nix's incredible game against the California Golden Bears, he is now in hot pursuit of Penix's top spot as the 2023 Heisman favorite. The Oregon QB put up 386 passing yards and four TD passes, as the Ducks won 63-19 in that game. This led the 23-year-old, who was placed fourth on the oddsboard with a +550, to jump to +185.

