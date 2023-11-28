Bo Nix's wife Izzy Smoke quotes Bible recollecting glorious Oregon moments as Ducks enter Pac-12 championship game

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Smoke Nix, celebrated her husband's newest milestone with a phrase from the Bible. The quarterback led the Oregon Ducks to the Pac-12 championship game. The Ducks will face the Washington Huskies, the only team that beat them in the regular season, in the conference title game.

Oregon had a rivalry matchup against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday in Week 13. Nix led the team to a blowout win to get the rivalry bragging rights and the big postseason matchup. Izzy took to social media to recollect glorious Oregon moments as the regular season came to a close.

Here is the verse from the Bible that Izzy Smoke Nix shared after the Oregon Ducks made it to the Pac-12 championship game.

“I will give thanks to the lord with my whole heart, I will recount all your wonderful deeds. I will be glad and exult in you; I will sing praise to your name, O Most High,” Izzy wrote on Instagram while sharing pictures from after the game.

Bo Nix and the Ducks came out all guns blazing against the Beavers and kept on piling up the points. The Ducks defense, on the other hand, did their job of keeping out DJ Uiagalelei and Co and made Nix’s job straightforward.

The Ducks registered a 31-7 win and ended the regular season with a bang. This gave Izzy Smoke Nix a lot to be thankful for just days after Thanksgiving.

Bo Nix and Oregon looking for revenge on Washington

Oregon has been almost flawless in the entire regular season. Well, almost because they did fall to the Washington Huskies 33-36 in Week 7. That was their only defeat in the entirety of the 2023 season so far.

The Ducks will face the Huskies again in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. Bo Nix will surely want revenge. Nix has been in fine form, throwing 3,906 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns.

He has also protected the ball well, throwing just two interceptions so far this season. All eyes, including his wife Izzy Smoke Nix’s, will be on him to deliver on the big stage to get a route to the college football playoffs.