Bo Nix vs Michael Penix Jr. vs Spencer Rattler statistical comparison ahead of Senior Bowl 2024

As the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl gets underway this week, three early favorites for its spotlight are on three quarterbacks: Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler.

The Reese's Senior Bowl has grown as a pivotal event giving exposure to the draft-eligible college players prior to the 2024 NFL draft.

Every quarterback will be hoping to lock down a spot in the coveted first round, or at the very least make a strong case for Day 2 consideration.

This week's showdown at the Senior Bowl is a critical time for these quarterbacks, an event that will give scouts and evaluators alike a special, unique opportunity to take stock of what each player has in his chamber.

Bo Nix vs Michael Penix Jr. vs Spencer Rattler Stats

Completion Percentage

Bo Nix, known for his command at the line and vocal leadership, demonstrated a 77.4% completion rate during the 2023 season.

Michael Penix Jr., who had a slightly lower completion percentage of 65.4%, demonstrated his ability to get passes out with easy velocity.

Spencer Rattler, having limited reps in the Senior Bowl, has respectably completed 68.9% of his passes through the 2023 season.

Passing Yards

The 4,500-yard mark was surpassed by both Nix and Penix in the 2023 season, with Nix going for 4,508 yards while Penix had 4,903 yards. Spencer Rattler finished with 3,186 passing yards for the season, way off the other two.

Passing Touchdowns

Boasting an impressive 45 passing touchdowns in the 2023 season, Nix emerged as a prolific scorer through the air. Michael Penix Jr. recorded 36 touchdown passes. Rattler, with 19 passing touchdowns, displayed a more conservative approach.

Interceptions

Nix maintains a stellar record with only three interceptions in the 2023 season. Penix, on the other hand, faced challenges with 11 interceptions and Rattler recorded eight interceptions.

Passing Efficiency

Passing efficiency, reflected in the passer rating, reveals Nix's exceptional performance with a rating of 188.3. Penix finished with a rating of 157.1 while Rattler scored 147.7 in the 2023 season.

Rushing Yards and Touchdowns

In the 2023 season, Nix showcased his athleticism with 234 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Penix contributed with eight rushing yards and three touchdowns. Spencer Rattler added 104 rushing yards and four touchdowns to his statistics.

Sacks

Bo Nix showcased his poise in the pocket by enduring only five sacks in the 2023 season. Michael Penix Jr. faced more pressure, enduring 11 sacks throughout the season. However, Spencer Rattler endured 40 sacks in the season.

