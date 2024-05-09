Boise State HC Spencer Danielson calls out transfer portal "tampering" & "illegal" methods to lure recruits amid Ashton Jeanty news

Boise State Broncos coach Spencer Danielson called out the transfer portal on Wednesday after revealing teams tried to "illegally" recruit his players. With the transfer portal and NIL a big part of college football, programs are often in contact with players to try and get them into the portal and offer money to get them to commit to their school.

Danielson claimed Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty received the most attention, with teams apparently throwing NIL money at the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. However, Jeanty decided to stay for a third year with the program.

After saying 12 of his players got those offers, Danielson blasted other teams for it.

“The amount of tampering and illegal stuff thrown at Ashton and his family and he consistently says, ‘I’m a Boise State Bronco, I want to continue to be a part of this,’ it’s through the roof, way more than people even know,” Danielson said. “That’s a testament to who he is as a kid.

“And that’s probably just one of 12 guys that at some point have been contacted by schools to get into the portal because of this money and they’ve stayed true to it. And their families have supported us. They know that we are different here, how we’re going to develop them, how we’re going to love them is different than other places."

Danielson made it clear that he does not like the fact that teams can buy players through the transfer portal. Danielson has been the head coach since 2023, and last season, he led the Broncos to a 3-1 record as he stepped in midway through the season.

Jeanty led Boise State with 1,347 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, the second-best TD record in the conference in 2023.

Spencer Danielson says players in it for the money aren't a fit for Boise State

Although other teams are looking to buy players, Danielson said Boise State won't be doing that. Instead, if a freshman or any player wants to get paid to go to Boise State, they won't be a good fit for them.

"If someone was here just for the money or the other stuff, that’s not going to be a fit here," he said. "No different in recruiting, that’s why when I talk to recruits I’m upfront about those things. If you’re wanting things that don’t correlate directly to you developing, do not come here.

"If it’s about your jersey number and how much money you’re getting on the first trip, do not come to Boise State. You will hate me and not want to be here.”

The Broncos open their 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern. They have notable games against Oregon, Washington State, San Diego State and Oregon State.

