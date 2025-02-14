Boise State HC Spencer Danielson shares absurd story that got brother suspended for 5 games and sent to anger management

When Boise State Broncos coach Spencer Danielson was in high school, he played with his younger brother Ethan. During a game, Danielson broke his collarbone in the final game of the season.

With his brother on the ground, Ethan attacked the player who hit him and was forced into anger management afterward. The two brothers shared the story on "Jay Sports Bar" on Thursday.

"Last play of the game, I get late hit," Spencer said. "I'm laying on the ground, I just got smoked by this guy, and Ethan just starts whaling on him."

"You look and see your brother on the ground," Ethan said, "and that means more than anything else. So you go for it."

Ethan was suspended for the first five games of his junior season due to that.

"They made me go to anger management," Ethan added.

Spencer Danielson did a great job of elevating the Boise State Broncos in his first full season as head coach. Danielson, who took over in the mid-2023 season, guided the Broncos to a 12-2 record this past season, a Mountain West Conference Championship and a quarterfinal appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Spencer Danielson and the Boise State Broncos look to find success in 2025 without superstar RB Ashton Jeanty

Spencer Danielson and the Boise State Broncos took a step forward in 2024 for several reasons. The team was more sound defensively and Danielson was a much-needed change at head coach. However, it would be disingenuous to say that there was any bigger contributor than the emergence of Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty had the second-best rushing season of all time, rushing for 2,601 yards, 27 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' record from 1988. He was the driving force of the offense, but he will not be around next season. Jeanty declared for the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, the Broncos will need to adapt.

The team did not add any stars through the transfer portal and has not signed any five or four-star recruits. As a result, Danielson will need to rely on internal growth for his team to replicate its success.

