Booger McFarland claims Notre Dame needs multiple "Turnovers" to defeat Ohio State

With Notre Dame's upcoming clash with Ohio State, former NFL defensive tackle Booger McFarland emphasized the challenge ahead for the Fighting Irish. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, McFarland stated that Notre Dame must force multiple turnovers to stand a chance against the Buckeyes on Monday.

McFarland didn’t mince words, suggesting the Irish will need more than just solid execution—they’ll need to capitalize on Ohio State’s mistakes to pull off the upset.

ESPN personalities Suzy Kolber (left) and Booger McFarland (center) and Adam Schefter (right) talk after the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium - Source: Imagn

“They’re going to need turnovers. They’re going to need big plays,” McFarland said [H/t On3]. “More importantly, they need to get out down their knees right now and talk to Touchdown Jesus and say, ‘Hail Father, art thou. Put your hands over the Mercedes Benz dome today,’ because let’s face it, they are out-manned tonight. But this ball bounces funny. It bounces different.

“So [Marcus Freeman‘s] got to convince his team — and I think this is the No. 1 thing — it’s about mindset and everybody on this desk knows this. Can he convince a team that knows they’re out-manned that they can win? The greatest thing that an athlete can have is belief, and if they have belief tonight, I think that’s the one way they can keep this game competitive.”

FanDuel lists Notre Dame as an 8.5-point underdog. Ohio State has dominated the College Football Playoff, crushing Tennessee and Oregon by a combined 45 points before securing a 28-14 win over Texas. The Buckeyes generated 370 total yards against the Longhorns, including 289 through the air.

Ohio State excels on both sides of the ball. Their defense leads the nation, allowing just 251.1 yards per game.

Notre Dame brings formidable strengths to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A general overall view of an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Source: Imagn

Notre Dame faces mounting challenges. Anthonie Knapp's season-ending injury in the Penn State semifinal depleted their roster, while star running back Jeremiyah Love battles through knee issues.

That being said, this Fighting Irish still bring formidable strengths to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Their defense ranks second nationally, surrendering only 165.3 passing yards per game – a potential equalizer against Ohio State's prolific receiving corps. Quarterback Riley Leonard embodies Notre Dame's fighting spirit and stands ready to challenge the Buckeyes.

The championship clash kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

