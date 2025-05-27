"Bordering obsessive stalker status" - Fans call out Pablo Torre for bringing up Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson's alleged presence at Patriots game

Pablo Torre has been reporting behind-the-scenes occurrences in Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship. With the duo under public and media scrutiny over the last few weeks, Torre has continued to dig into the relationship's history.
In a recent installment of his podcast, “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” Torre disclosed evidence, alleging Belichick and Hudson had been dating since 2021. The podcaster showed a New England Patriots' fancam that had Hudson present at the Gillette Stadium for a game in November 2021.
"After exhaustive searching of the Patriots' fancam database, (what I found) was the Sunday, November 28th, 2021, when the Tennessee Titans visited the New England Patriots,” Torre said.
"…this is November 28th, 2021,” Torre continued as he zoomed in on the fancam to show Hudson. “It's the Patriots' 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. Bill Belichick has a row of seats right beneath the overhang in Gillette Stadium. And what I had to do was scroll and look.”
Following the new revelation, fans questioned Pablo Torre's obsession with the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.
Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
"Okay. Pablo. We need to have a talk. I think you probably really do need a new hobby. This is bordering on obsessive stalker status."
Other reactions from fans:
"Do people actually care? This is weird, you are so obsessed," a fan wrote.
"Is this why you became a journalist??" another fan wrote.
"I don't think Bill Belichick cares as much about Jordan Hudson as Pablo Torre does," a fan commented.
"This guy is obsessed with this story. It’s weirder than the original story at this point," another fan commented.
Pablo Torre alleges Jordon Hudson played a role in Bill Belichick’s NFL rejection
Bill Belichick was in search of a job in the NFL this offseason after parting ways with the Patriots in January 2024. However, no team in the league was ready to bring him in despite his unrivaled resume. Pablo Torre thinks his relationship with Jordon Hudson played a role.
“This brings us back to this larger question about what NFL teams know, what did anybody know about their relationship, such that the teams that were contemplating interviewing, even hiring Bill Belichick to be their head coach, and possibly more?
“This question sort of rests on this timeline of like, so when was she around? When did this relationship start? When was she around NFL buildings?"
After failing to secure an NFL job, Belichick opted to take his first job in college football. The coach was hired by North Carolina, marking the end of his roughly five-decade tenure in the NFL. He now takes on a new challenge in Chapel Hill in an unfamiliar landscape.
