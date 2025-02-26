Boston College HC Bill O'Brien loses out on reuniting with former Penn State QB Matt McGloin after his "change of heart"

The Boston College Eagles had a good first season with head coach Bill O'Brien leading the team. He led the team to a second straight winning season and had them in a competitive position in the ACC.

Looking to build on that in 2025, the team hired former Penn State QB Matt McGloin as an offensive analyst. O'Brien coached McGloin for one year at Penn State.

Pete Thamel reported on Monday:

"Source: Boston College is hiring former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin as an offensive analyst. The move re-unites him with his former coach, Bill O'Brien. He's a former starting quarterback at Penn State who won the Burlsworth Award in 2012 for the country's top walk-on."

However, shortly after starting in the position, McGloin had a change of heart and will be leaving the team. Thamel reported Wednesday:

"Matt McGloin has resigned from his analyst job at Boston College for family reasons, BC coach Bill O’Brien tells ESPN. He’d started at BC this week and had a change of heart."

This move puts head coach Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles in a difficult spot. Although there is still time for coaches to be hired, many of the top options have already committed to other teams.

Bill O'Brien is looking to hire a new defensive backs coach for Boston College Eagles

While Matt McGloin has resigned from his position at Boston College, he was not the only addition to the Eagles' coaching staff. Bill O'Brien has been working to improve his coaching staff to help take the Eagles to the next level.

Before the resignation of McGloin, the focus for O'Brien and his staff was to hire a new defensive backs coach. According to a report from Matt Zenitz, the team is targeting Cory Robinson who was a cornerbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season:

"Boston College is targeting Cory Robinson for its defensive backs coach job, sources tell CBS Sports. Was cornerbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

"Previously worked for teams like Tennessee and Maryland in college and in the NFL with the Saints, where he helped New Orleans rank second in the NFL in pass defense in 2022 while working with standout players like Marshon Lattimore."

Robinson last coached at the college level in 2018 with Rutgers. If hired, he would bring much-needed experience to the Boston Eagles coaching staff.

