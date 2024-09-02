Boston College Week 1 injury report: Updates on Alex Broome

The Boston College Eagles will open their 2024 college football season on the road against the Florida State Seminoles on Monday night. Boston College is a 16.5-point underdog.

The Eagles are coming off a 7-6 campaign last year, including 3-5 in conference play. Entering Week 1, Boston College is relatively healthy but is dealing with a couple of injuries.

Boston College injury report Week 1

The Boston College Eagles have two players on the injury report ahead of Week 1.

Alex Broome, RB

Alex Broome was expected to be a key part of the Eagles' offense in 2024. He was entering his third year, but during practice, he tore his ACL and will be out for the entire season.

“I would probably say no based on when he did that. That was an ACL at the end of spring practice, I think it was the last practice or second-to-last practice, so I would say it would be tough for him to come back this year," Bill O'Brien said when asked if Broome could return this season, via SI.

Broome rushed for 280 yards and one touchdown on 58 carries last season.

With Broome sidelined, Boston College will have Kye Robichaux as the team's starting running back. Robichaux is entering his fourth college football season and second with the Eagles. He rushed for 691 yards on 150 carries and seven touchdowns in 2023.

Grayson James, QB

Boston College quarterback Grayson James is questionable to play in Week 1 with an undisclosed injury.

However, James is not the Eagles starting QB. Even if he will be ruled out, it won't be much of an issue for Boston College. James transferred from FIU this offseason and will take on the role of backup QB to Thomas Castellanos.

“I think he’s had a really good offseason,” said O’Brien, via SI. “He’s put a lot of work into it. He’s done a 180 to be honest with you, from the time we walked in the door here to where he is now. Now of course, he’s got to keep it going and it’s got to show up on the field. We understand that and he understands that but for the work that he’s put in and where he’s come from to where he is right now, I’m very proud of that guy.”

Castellanos is entering his second season as the starting QB of Boston College.

