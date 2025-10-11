"Both fraudulent" "Mizzou threw the game" CFB fans debate over Kalen DeBoer led Alabama's commanding win over Eliah Drinkwitz & team

  • home icon
By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 11, 2025 20:33 GMT
The Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly beat the Missouri Tigers 27-24 in week seven of the college football season. This win gives the Crimson Tide a 5-1 record and puts them in a strong position to make both the SEC Championship game and the College Football Playoff

Here is how fans reacted to this win on social media.

These fans think that both teams did not put on the best performance.

"Both fraudulent.", said this fan.
"SEC is incredibly average this year wow.", said another fan.

While this fan though both did.

"Both teams fought hard , somebody got to win, both got damn good teams.", said this fan.
These fans think that mistake made by the Tigers denied them what could have been a big victory.

"Mizzou threw the game.", said this fan.
"Pribula with 2 terrible picks.", said another fan.

While these fans think that Alabama was helped by the officials in the win.

"of course alabama needed refs help.", said this fan.
"Refs did their job today.", said another fan.
Kalen DeBoer on Ty Simpson's performance vs Missouri

After the game, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about the performance of quarterback Ty Simpson. DeBoer said the following to the post game press conference:

"When he stays within himself, he can make amazing plays. There's just things that could've been cleaner."

This was a mixed performance from Simpson who is in his first season as the Crimson Tide quarterback. He threw for 200 yards (his lowest total for the season so far) but was able to throw for three touchdowns in the win.

Simpson struggled at times in this game, as DeBoer noted in his comments, but he did enough to lead his team to victory over Missouri.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
