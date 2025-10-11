"Both fraudulent" "Mizzou threw the game" CFB fans debate over Kalen DeBoer led Alabama's commanding win over Eliah Drinkwitz & team

The Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly beat the Missouri Tigers 27-24 in week seven of the college football season. This win gives the Crimson Tide a 5-1 record and puts them in a strong position to make both the SEC Championship game and the College Football PlayoffHere is how fans reacted to this win on social media.These fans think that both teams did not put on the best performance.&quot;Both fraudulent.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;SEC is incredibly average this year wow.&quot;, said another fan.While this fan though both did.&quot;Both teams fought hard , somebody got to win, both got damn good teams.&quot;, said this fan.These fans think that mistake made by the Tigers denied them what could have been a big victory.&quot;Mizzou threw the game.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Pribula with 2 terrible picks.&quot;, said another fan.While these fans think that Alabama was helped by the officials in the win.&quot;of course alabama needed refs help.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;Refs did their job today.&quot;, said another fan.Kalen DeBoer on Ty Simpson's performance vs MissouriAfter the game, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about the performance of quarterback Ty Simpson. DeBoer said the following to the post game press conference:&quot;When he stays within himself, he can make amazing plays. There's just things that could've been cleaner.&quot;This was a mixed performance from Simpson who is in his first season as the Crimson Tide quarterback. He threw for 200 yards (his lowest total for the season so far) but was able to throw for three touchdowns in the win.Simpson struggled at times in this game, as DeBoer noted in his comments, but he did enough to lead his team to victory over Missouri.