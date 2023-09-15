Boulder generates an estimated $18,000,000 in revenue after Deion Sanders' Colorado home opener

Deion Sanders has quickly changed the culture of the Colorado Buffaloes football program. That much was evident to most before the season began. However, it is crystal clear after the Buffaloes needed just two games to surpass their 2022 win total. The arrival of "Prime Time" has not only benefited the football team, however, as the city of Boulder reportedly made $18 million in revenue during the team's home opener.

The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer first shared the news while speaking with Gillie da King and Wallo267 of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast:

"They say the city made $18 million last weekend."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Check out Deion Sanders' comments on the success of the home opener here.

A Colorado spokesperson shared that the number was an estimate with On3 Sports, while noting that the expectation is that it is accurate:

"The number Coach cited was an estimate that was put out by the Visit Boulder Convention and Visitor’s Bureau that anticipated the economic impact of Saturday’s sold-out Nebraska game to be between $18-$20 million.

"Room night occupancy and some other metrics are going to be trickling in over the next couple of weeks and we won’t have a definitive sense of the full-scale economic impact of the game until all of that data is in. But the number Coach cited is accurate as an estimate."

While the Buffaloes finished just 1-11 last season, they are off to a 2-0 start and ranked No. 18 under Deion Sanders. Furthermore, both of their wins have come against Power Five opponents.

Deion Sanders responds to Jay Norvell ahead of Week 3 matchup

Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell has become the latest coach to give Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes bulletin board material. Speaking on his weekly radio show, Norvell said:

"I sat down with ESPN today – and I don't care if they hear it in Boulder – I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me. They're not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter."

Speaking to his team following the comments, Sanders said:

"I'm minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again. Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody?

"All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday, but when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it personal. It was just gonna be a good game and they done messed around and made it personal. It was gonna be a great task – a battle of Colorado – but they done messed around and made it personal."

Check out Deion Sanders' response to Jay Norvell here.

Sanders and the Buffaloes have expressed that they are keeping tabs on what has been said about them publicly. Colorado is a 24-point favorite in its only non-Power Five matchup of the season.