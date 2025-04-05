“Boy better stop patting that ball”: Jets DB drops blunt assessment of Shedeur Sanders’ throwing skills during Colorado pro day

Shedeur Sanders showcased his talent again on Friday during Colorado's pro day, making a strong case to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a reminder of what he is capable of offering on the professional stage as the draft approaches.

It was the first time the quarterback was throwing since the conclusion of the 2024 college football season after skipping the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. He was able to impress dozens of NFL scouts and front-office representatives in attendance.

Despite his performance, Sanders was unable to impress a host of people in the league. New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco is among this lot. The Syracuse alum warned the quarterback about patting the ball while commenting on his throws on the pro day.

"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy," Cisco tweeted on Friday.

Dan Orlovsky describes how difficult it is to analyze Shedeur Sanders

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky described evaluating the Colorado star as the most difficult quarterback assessment of his career. The analyst, however, doesn't view Shedeur Sanders as a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

On Friday's installment of “Get Up,” he explained that various factors, including the surrounding talent, protection issues, and offensive system, have made it especially challenging to get a clear read on Sanders' true potential at the next level.

“He’s the hardest quarterback I’ve had to evaluate since I’ve gotten into TV,” Orlovsky said. “Because 75% of his snaps don’t matter, Greeny. And that’s the reality for everybody that’s evaluating Shedeur Sanders.

“Half of the snaps that he had at Colorado were thrown inside of five yards. It feels like when you watch his tape, every ball is thrown at the line of scrimmage. You’re not drafting him in the top five for that, right? So throw that out.”

Deion Sanders open to the prospect of New Orleans Saints

The latest rumors ahead of the 2025 NFL draft are linking Shedeur Sanders to the New Orleans Saints. Deion Sanders, who's actively involved in his draft process, offered some compelling insights about the duo during an appearance highlighted by the “Saints Block Party Podcast.”

"I like the colors," Sanders said while donning Colorado attire which has a similar color scheme. "I like their colors. I like their city. I like their food. I like the people. I like the possibilities."

Derek Carr is expected to start for the Saints in the 2025 season, but the veteran won't likely be on the team for long, giving the Shedeur Sanders rumors some possibility. However, the franchise also has Spencer Rattler, who started some games as a rookie in 2024, on its roster.

