"Boy y'all gonna leave me alone": Juju Lewis irritated with Colorado teammates while working out in gym

Five-star quarterback Juju Lewis was all business in the gym — but that didn’t stop his Colorado teammates from messing with him. In a video originally shared by Well Off Media on Thursday, Lewis playfully fired back.

“Boy, y’all gonna leave me alone," Lewis said. "I’m not gonna play with y’all.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lewis committed to Colorado on Nov. 21, live on "The Pat McAfee Show," just four days after decommitting from USC. He signed during the early period on Dec. 4, allowing him to join the Buffs for bowl practices while still in high school.

By enrolling early in January, Lewis fast-tracked his transition to college football. Now immersed in team activities, he’s gearing up for the 2025 season — and a potential battle for the starting job in the wake of Shedeur Sanders’ NFL departure.

Juju Lewis to strengthen Colorado

Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis - Source: Imagn

JuJu Lewis, the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300, decommitted from USC to explore his options. The five-star QB announced his commitment to Colorado in November on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show," sporting a Buffaloes stocking cap.

Lewis took over as Carrollton High School’s starting QB as a freshman and was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year. His ties to Colorado strengthened after an official visit in June, followed by a return trip during the Buffaloes' 34-23 win over Cincinnati on Oct. 26.

This season, Lewis threw for 2,842 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions while completing 77.8% of his passes, per MaxPreps. With Shedeur Sanders — Colorado coach Deion Sanders' son— headed to the NFL, Lewis arrives in 2025 with a clear path to early playing time.

As the highest-ranked member of Colorado’s 2025 class, which includes 10 other commits outside the ESPN 300, Lewis joins five-star recruits Jordan Seaton and Cormani McClain as the latest elite prospects to buy into Sanders’ vision for the Buffaloes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place