Brad Laird's resignation has fans sending love and support to the former coach

Brad Laird has resigned from his position as coach of the Northwestern State Demons following the cancellation of their 2023 season. The Demons, who were 0-6 on the season, canceled their season following the death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell.

Colin Vedros of KALB News Channel 5 reported the news, tweeting:

"BREAKING NEWS: Northwestern State University announced today, October 26, that it has canceled the remainder of the 2023 football season due to the recent passing of junior safety, Ronnie Caldwell. The school has also accepted the resignation of head coach, Brad Laird, who was in his sixth season as head coach of the Demons football team. @KALBtv5"

Fans reacted to the news by praising Laird. @HuesmannCFB wished him well, stating:

"One of the nicest men I've ever coached with. Laird is a great guy and terrific mentor. Wish him well in whatever his future is."

@ZGGoFlames questioned why Laird retired:

"I'm a little confused by the resignation, tbh. I 100% understand the fact that the coach is in anguish over losing a player. Ik that hurts. But I would think he would want to stick it out with the other players. I'm not him, though. Tough, tough situation."

@MavsLaker shared a similar sentiment, stating:

"Why? I've seen deaths occur to many teams and seen them wear the teammates number on their uniforms. Why have they ended their season instead?"

@kbell402 sent prayers to the program:

"Prayers for the NSU program, players , and students. Tough times, but peace will eventually prevail."

What did Brad Laird say about his resignation?

Brad Laird spent parts of six seasons leading the Northwestern State Demons prior to his resignation on Thursday. He announced that the decision was brought upon following the death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell in a shooting, stating:

"Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don't feel I can give my all to these players or this program. Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA." [h/t ESPN]

Northwestern State announced that defensive coordinator Weston Glaser will serve as the interim head coach. The Demons were 16-41 during Laird's tenure.