Braelon Allen injury update: Latest on Wisconsin RB's availability for game vs. Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers lost star running back Braelon Allen to injury midway through their Week 9 game. He didn't return to the game after being taken off. Now that the Badgers are preparing for their game against Indiana, will he make a comeback?

The Badgers have had a mixed season so far and need their stars for the last leg of the regular season. Allen has been pivotal for their running game so far and Wisconsin will want him healthy and available for every minute.

Braelon Allen injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Braelon Allen suffered a leg injury at the end of the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes and did not return in the second half. His availability against Indiana is still uncertain, with the last update on the running back coming from Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell on Monday:

"No, don’t know a whole lot. They were out of practice on Sunday, didn’t do a whole lot. But it’s only Monday, so we’ll have to find out some things as we move forward in the week," Fickell said to the media on Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike.

Allen was seen in special boots after the Ohio State game so the concern is real. Whether he plays against the Indiana Hoosiers or not is still up in the air. Worryingly, he was not seen warming up with the other running backs, which is not a good sign.

Expand Tweet

A Braelon Allen absence would be a big hole in Wisconsin's running game

Braelon Allen has been instrumental for the Badgers and if he is to miss time it will hurt the team. He has had 130 carries and 754 rushing yards this season. Not only that, Allen has been productive in taking the ball to the end zone, as he has 8 rushing touchdowns.

That kind of productivity will be hard to emulate if he has to be replaced.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen carries the ball as Illinois defensive back Miles Scott makes a tackle (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Jackson Acker might be the one stepping up in Allen's potential absence. The 5-3 Badgers need a win after a disappointing loss against the Buckeyes.

The Hoosiers aren't in good form themselves and they would love their star RB on the field. Will they be able to get their team a much-needed victory that might just put their season back on track?