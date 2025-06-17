Dan Lanning's potential five-star target Brandon Arrington reveals major career announcement date

Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington is set to announce his college decision between Oregon and Texas A&M on Thursday at 11 a.m. PT during a ceremony at Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California. His commitment was initially scheduled for July 5.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect wrapped up an official visit to Alabama this past weekend, where he spent time with standout players like Ryan Williams. The visit appeared to boost Alabama’s chances, with Arrington saying that the Crimson Tide have an edge in his recruitment.
“Alabama is one of my top schools because I believe I can get developed there and can have a big role in the defense early," Arrington said (via On3). After this visit, I would say Alabama is one of the schools that is going to be hard not to pick.”
Arrington also noted Alabama’s strong California connections, saying they helped make the program feel like home. However, despite the impression the visit left, Kalen DeBoer's school did not make his final two.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Arrington is the No. 10 player in the nation and the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 57 receptions for 527 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and five touchdowns, while also contributing on defense with 26 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.
Brandon Arrington is also a talented track athlete, earning the title of Gatorade California Boys Track & Field Player of the Year as a sophomore.
Will Oregon be able to secure Brandon Arrington's commitment?
The 2026 class recruitment hasn’t gone much well for Oregon. The Ducks witnessed multiple decommitments from blue-chip prospects, including five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley.
Now, with Brandon Arrington listing Oregon among his top two choices, Ducks fans are hoping for a turnaround in recruiting momentum. 247Sports hasn’t made any Crystal Ball predictions for Arrington yet, but On3 gives Texas A&M an 83.2% chance of landing him.
“It is the people at A&M,” Arrington previously told On3. “They all want me and they recruit me hard. From the start, it never changed with A&M. They recruited me the same, they built relationships and how consistent they have been stands out.”
However, for elite recruits like Arrington, NIL opportunities will heavily influence his decision. Oregon is considered one of the strongest programs in the NIL landscape, and with Dan Lanning’s proven ability to develop talent, the Ducks could still make a strong final push.
