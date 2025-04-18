“Breakdown in Boulder?”: Fans left concerned as Coach Prime & Co. lose key Colorado player to transfer portal

On3 True Freshman All-American Cash Cleveland has decided to leave Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. The loss of the star offensive lineman is a serious one for a school that has constantly struggled to protect its quarterback over the last two seasons (Shedeur Sanders was the most sacked QB in 2023 and the ninth most sacked in 2024).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans went on X to react to the news of Cleveland leaving Colorado:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Breakdown in Boulder?" one fan said.

"He’s going to Ohio state to get more money!!!" another fan said.

"amn this might be the most surprising," one fan said.

Fans of other teams mocked the positiveness of Buffaloes fans:

"Someone said “upgrades on the way” when they’re losing a freshman all American 😂" one fan joked.

Ad

Other people wished him good luck:

"Always a fan of Cash. Go be great young man," another fan said.

One fan thinks we haven't seen the entire story:

"This is lowkey surprising bc if you watched Deion Jrs vlogs from last season they really seemed to rock with him. Hell he took the starting center spot to become the starter. And he was a walk on. This tells me something but I’ll see how the season goes," one fan said.

Ad

Coach Prime responds to criticism of Shedeur Sanders' jersey number being retired at Colorado

Speaking this week at a press conference, Deion Sanders' addressed the criticism his son and him have received for the decision to retire Shedeur's jersey number at Colorado.

“We talking about Shedeur, we ain’t talking about nobody else,” Coach Prime said, per The Athletic. “The only reason we are having this discussion is because his last name is Sanders. That’s it. It’s been so many things accomplished at this university expeditiously. It’s been unbelievable. And I think we should be appreciative. It’s a new day, we’re doing things a little different.”

A plethora of college football analysts have argued that Shedeur Sanders' achievements at Colorado don't justify having his jersey number retire, and if they did, it's too soon for such an honor. Alongside Shedeur, Travis Hunter will also have his jersey number retired during Colorado's spring game on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More