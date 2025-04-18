“Breakdown in Boulder?”: Fans left concerned as Coach Prime & Co. lose key Colorado player to transfer portal

On3 True Freshman All-American Cash Cleveland has decided to leave Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. The loss of the star offensive lineman is a serious one for a school that has constantly struggled to protect its quarterback over the last two seasons (Shedeur Sanders was the most sacked QB in 2023 and the ninth most sacked in 2024).
Fans went on X to react to the news of Cleveland leaving Colorado:
"Breakdown in Boulder?" one fan said.
"He’s going to Ohio state to get more money!!!" another fan said.
"amn this might be the most surprising," one fan said.
Fans of other teams mocked the positiveness of Buffaloes fans:
"Someone said “upgrades on the way” when they’re losing a freshman all American 😂" one fan joked.
Other people wished him good luck:
"Always a fan of Cash. Go be great young man," another fan said.
One fan thinks we haven't seen the entire story:
"This is lowkey surprising bc if you watched Deion Jrs vlogs from last season they really seemed to rock with him. Hell he took the starting center spot to become the starter. And he was a walk on. This tells me something but I’ll see how the season goes," one fan said.
Coach Prime responds to criticism of Shedeur Sanders' jersey number being retired at Colorado
Speaking this week at a press conference, Deion Sanders' addressed the criticism his son and him have received for the decision to retire Shedeur's jersey number at Colorado.
“We talking about Shedeur, we ain’t talking about nobody else,” Coach Prime said, per The Athletic. “The only reason we are having this discussion is because his last name is Sanders. That’s it. It’s been so many things accomplished at this university expeditiously. It’s been unbelievable. And I think we should be appreciative. It’s a new day, we’re doing things a little different.”
A plethora of college football analysts have argued that Shedeur Sanders' achievements at Colorado don't justify having his jersey number retire, and if they did, it's too soon for such an honor. Alongside Shedeur, Travis Hunter will also have his jersey number retired during Colorado's spring game on Saturday.
