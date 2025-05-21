Breaking down Dante Moore's ceiling in Oregon, CFB analyst highlights Dan Lanning's prolific QB history 

Dante Moore is coming into the 2025 season as the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks. He will have some big shoes to fill, coming after Bo Nix and Heisman Trophy contender Dillon Gabriel.

On "The Number One College Football Show," analyst RJ Young spoke about his thoughts on what Moore could do this year with the Ducks.

"I'm not sure that Dante Moore is going to be a 4,000 yard, 40 TD with single digital picks, but it's possible," Young said. "As we have seen Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix do it, that is what we are going to expect with Dante Moore" (6:30)

For the last few seasons, the Ducks had two experienced quarterbacks leading the team with Dan Lanning as coach.

First, the Ducks had Bo Nix, who had spent three seasons with the Auburn Tigers before coming to Eugene. He enjoyed his best two seasons in college while leading the Ducks, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns in his senior year. If he had not done this, he may not have been a first-round choice (and current franchise quarterback) for the Denver Broncos.

Following Nix was Dillon Gabriel. He only spent one season (the 2024 season) with the Ducks after spending most of his career with UCF and the Oklahoma Sooners. Like Nix, Gabriel had the best season of his career with the Ducks. He threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season where Oregon went undefeated to win the Big Ten Conference in their first attempt.

One can see that Dan Lanning and his offensive coordinator, Will Stein, have been able to get the most out of their players and give them record seasons.

Can Dante Moore match Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel?

Dante Moore is in a different situation from what Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel were when they came to Oregon. Moore does not have a lot of experience as the starting quarterback. He did play briefly during his time with the UCLA Bruins, but his 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions pale in comparison.

But what he has over Gabriel and Nix is that he has been able to learn the program from watching his predecessor.

Moore was Gabriel's backup last year, and with an offense that still features many of the key players from the previous year, he has a good chance of matching Nix and Gabriel's performances.

