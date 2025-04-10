  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Brent Pry emphasizes ending spring games "injury-free" going into next season

Brent Pry emphasizes ending spring games "injury-free" going into next season

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Apr 10, 2025 23:56 GMT
NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Syracuse - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Brent Pry shared some noteworthy insights on Virginia Tech’s approach to the 2025 spring game on Wednesday. The coach made it known that the Hokies will proceed with a traditional format, emphasizing the value he sees in maintaining the game-day structure for the event.

Ad

This approach is unlike several other programs making changes to their spring schedules. A host of programs have outrightly canceled their spring game for the year. Nonetheless, Pry wants to ensure the team rounds up the spring game without any form of casualty, creating some confidence ahead of the fall camp.

“It’ll be similar to last year,” Pry said. “I want the first half to function as much like a game as we can. I think it’s really good experience for our guys. And then second half it’s a little bit about getting what we need to get in and get done and getting out of there injury-free. So we’ll see.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Virginia Tech finished the 2024 college football season with a 6-7 record, including a loss in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota. This is a step backward from what the Hokies recorded in 2023 when they finished 7-6. Entering the 2025 season injury-free can help Pry and his team aim for something better.

Brent Pry offers an update on the team's injury situation

Brent Pry gave an update on how healthy his team is as the spring game draws closer. Virginia Tech seems to be in a delicate situation, where just a few more injuries could significantly disrupt its plans. Pry disclosed that a handful have already surfaced recently.

Ad
“We had a minor injury today,” Brent Pry said after Wednesday's practice but didn't indicate the player. “We’ll see if that particular individual can play in the game or not. So there may be some things we’ve got to jockey around based on who’s available.
“We’ve got a couple of guys that are hanging in the balance if they can play or not, and that’s going to affect how many snaps we can get. But we’ve still got a pretty good practice Thursday. We’re in pads and it’s a full work day, so we’ve got to come out of that thing healthy and then see what our roster looks like Friday morning.”

Avoiding injuries in the last few days of practice will be the paramount aim of Brent Pry. Proceeding with the traditional approach of a spring game places the team at some risk. Nonetheless, the coach aims to prepare his team in the right way as they aim for something big in 2025.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Virginia Tech Hokies Fan? Check out the latest Hokies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications