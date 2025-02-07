Brent Pry impressed with Sam Siefkes' "leadership' and maturity" ahead of next season

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry believes Sam Siefkes can transform the Hokies defense. Known for his aggressive and adaptable schemes, Siefkes challenges offenses with multiple looks that are easy for players to grasp but difficult for opponents to decipher.

Pry and Siefkes plan to blend Virginia Tech’s existing defensive structure with Siefkes’ strategies. In 2024, with Siefkes on staff, the Arizona Cardinals ranked top 10 in the NFL in second-half points allowed, opponent red zone scoring percentage, and touchdowns allowed.

Pry was impressed by Siefkes’ leadership, maturity and football IQ:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The ability to have people that know him on a personal level, vouch for his character and his leadership and his maturity, some of those traits that are working into this,” Pry said [H/t On3]. “Then obviously those guys recommending him from just a coach, teach, lead, IQ, the ability to put it together. Checked all the boxes.”

Trending

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry - Source: Imagn

Before his NFL stint, Siefkes was the defensive coordinator at Wofford, where his unit led the FCS in total and rushing defense for two straight seasons. Under his leadership, the Terriers reached the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

In 2024, the Hokies ranked 57th in total defense and 39th in scoring defense. Pry wants Siefkes to take them to an elite level. Throughout the interview process, Siefkes continued to impress, following a career path similar to Pry’s. Former NFL player Jesse Luketa even recommended Siefkes, adding another layer of confidence in his hire.

Pry hopes Siefkes can elevate Virginia Tech’s defense into one of the ACC’s best. Now, Sam Siefkes has a chance to prove his impact in Blacksburg.

Sam Siefkes impressed Brent Pry at every stage of the interview process

Former Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach Sam Siefkes - Source: Imagn

After a two-month vacancy, Virginia Tech football appointed Sam Siefkes as its new defensive coordinator. Coach Brent Pry opened up about Siefkes' anticipated improvements to the Hokie defense.

“I’m not just open to it, I’m excited about it,” Pry said [H/t WDBJ7]. “It involves us over the next several weeks sitting down, watching film, watching cut ups, having discussions about what’s good that we’ve done that we want to keep.”

According to Pry, Siefkes impressed him at every stage of the interview process, beating out nine other serious candidates.

“He had a path similar to my own,” Pry said. “His football IQ is very impressive. The NFL experience to me, they’re doing it at the highest level. The game planning, the play calling, the situational defenses.

“The guys that he was around [are] some of the best at the highest level. I felt very confident in it. As you spend time and you learn more, that needle just kept moving for Sam.”

The team's Spring Game is scheduled for Apr. 12 at 3 P.M. at Lane Stadium.

Also Read: Ryan Day expected to bring in Virginia Tech OC as new offensive line coach

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Virginia Tech Hokies Fan? Check out the latest Hokies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place