Brent Venables reveals one of the factors behind Sooners' decision to skip spring game in 2025

Oklahoma is the latest school to join the no-spring-football-game trend. As we gear up for the 2025 season, more schools seem to be moving away from traditional spring practice standards and opting for something more akin to NFL organized team activities (OTAs).

Brent Venables indicated that spring practice at Norman this year won't include the traditional spring game, highlighting the potential injuries being a factor behind the decision.

Speaking with the press on Wednesday, the Sooners gave the following reasoning for the format changes:

"We went back and looked just studies wise. you know, it's been close to 2 to 1 from an injury standpoint when we had an inordinate amount of injuries this year compared to our first two years. So we looked back at every part of our program and where we can get better and just be more efficient and keep our guys healthy.

"But 2 to 1 the injuries occurred in games as opposed to to practice. And that's no surprise being around the game a long time that's right about on par. But that did have a little bit to do our decision for the spring game and everything's changed in college football."

This is similar to the reasoning other schools, like Texas, have given for the changes. Injuries and work overload have become a major worry for schools, especially considering some of them come from facing an extended postseason calendar due to the expanded College Football Playoff format.

Brent Venables will be the defensive play-caller for Oklahoma in 2025

During the same press conference, it was also announced that Brent Venables will be the defensive play-caller for the Sooners next season. When asked by the press the reasoning behind this decision, Venables said:

“Why am I going to call the defense? Because I’m good at it, and I’m confident at it. And we’ve got a great staff. If I’m going to be successful, the players are going to be successful, the product is going to be what we want it to be, it’s going to be because of all of us.

"And somebody’s got to lead it. I did that in 2023, we made improvement, in some areas not as much as we wanted, so I know what that looks like and managing gameday and in-season, out of season, the meeting room, practice field, all those things, I know what that looks like.”

2025 will be Venables' third season in charge of the Oklahoma Sooners, his first head coaching gig. In 2024, he led them to a disappointing 6-7 overall record in their first season in the SEC. This record includes a loss at the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy.

