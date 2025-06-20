Brent Venables faces massive blow as elite four-star QB from Oklahoma's 2026 class makes major career announcement

Coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season. The team only had six wins after having 10 the year before. They lost the Armed Forces Bowl, 21-20 to Navy. While the team is focused on next season, its coaching staff are also trying to ensure the team is set up for the future.

As a result, Venables has been working to build the team's recruiting class for the 2026 season. Previously, the team had secured the commitment of four-star QB Jaden O'Neal. He appeared to be a solid option who could be the team's QB of the future. However, on Thursday, the team got bad news as he recommitted from Oklahoma.

"BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jaden O’Neal has Decommitted from Oklahoma, he tells me for On3 Recruits. The 6’3 215 QB from Long Beach, CA had been Committed to the Sooners since June 2024," Hayes Fawcett wrote.

O'Neal has not made any announcement regarding which team he is interested in switching his commitment to. However, as a member of the 2026 recruiting class, he does not need to make his decision for several months. While he is allowed to commit at any time, he is free to wait to make his decision until next spring.

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners have John Mateer as their starter for next season

While losing Jaden O'Neal as a possible quarterback of the future is disappointing for the Oklahoma Sooners, it does not affect them next season. The Sooners should be in good hands next season as former Washington State QB John Mateer transferred to the Sooners in the offseason.

Mateer broke out in his first season as a starter last year, completing 224 of 347 passing attempts for 3139 yards and 29 TDs. He had spent the previous two seasons as a backup with the Cougars.

The Sooners will be hoping that Mateer can follow a similar trajectory to former Miami QB Cam Ward. Ward played at Washington State before transferring to Miami last season. Similar to Mateer, he did not have much experience playing against top-level competition. Despite that, he was a Heisman finalist and became the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

While it might not be reasonable for Mateer to perform as well as Ward, he can follow a similar trajectory. So long as he can adapt to tougher competition, he should be a good fit in Oklahoma.

