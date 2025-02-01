Brent Venables makes a big change for Oklahoma Sooners’ defense

Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables will reclaim defensive play-calling duties in 2025, a move driven by a thorough evaluation of the program. This shift follows the departure of defensive coordinator Zac Alley and the arrival of new defensive staff members Nate Dreiling and Wes Goodwin.

Dreiling, the former defensive coordinator at Arkansas State, joins as the inside linebackers coach, while Goodwin, Clemson’s former defensive coordinator, steps in as the assistant and outside linebackers coach. Venables believes the team’s defensive personnel and scheme are built to compete at the highest level, emphasizing the depth and talent across the roster.

“I have reflected on all facets of our program over the past several weeks," Venables said on Saturday, via On3's George Stoia III. "Since I was hired as head coach, we have carefully assembled the defensive personnel and scheme that is suited to compete at the highest level, and we’ve built a deep and talented roster ready for the moment.

"I have high expectations for our program and will do everything in my power to achieve our goals for our players. To that end, I will take over defensive play-calling responsibilities for the 2025 season.”

The Sooners have also strengthened their offensive staff, adding Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator. Arbuckle will work closely with quarterback John Mateer to refine the team’s attack.

In its first Southeastern Conference season, Oklahoma’s defense ranked No. 5 in the conference and was among the top 5 in rush yards allowed. Venables, who previously led Clemson’s defense to national success, is eager to take a hands-on approach once again.

Brent Venables is making a strong push to recruit Nick Abrams

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with players - Source: Imagn

Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners are strongly pushing to recruit Nick Abrams, a highly regarded linebacker in the 2026 class. The McDonogh School (Maryland) standout has drawn interest from top programs like Alabama, Syracuse and Penn State, but Oklahoma holds a unique advantage as his cousin, Charles Tapper, played for the Sooners. That family connection adds weight to Oklahoma’s offer and could influence Abrams' decision.

The Sooners are focused on securing elite defensive talent for 2026, building on a strong 2025 class that includes the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and a top-12 ranking across three major recruiting sites. Abrams fits the mold of a high-impact player. In his junior season, he racked up 77 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception, showcasing an excellent blend of size, speed and agility.

The Sooners face mounting pressure to deliver in 2025 after two losing seasons in the last three — an unacceptable standard for the program. Their upcoming SEC schedule is among the toughest, with preseason projections placing them 11th in conference title odds.

Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts will be crucial in shaping its future and landing Abrams would be a major step toward rebuilding a dominant defense.

