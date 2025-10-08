  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Brent Venables makes eye-catching remarks about Arch Manning as Oklahoma face Texas Longhorns in red river showdown of Week 7

Brent Venables makes eye-catching remarks about Arch Manning as Oklahoma face Texas Longhorns in red river showdown of Week 7

By Maliha
Modified Oct 08, 2025 13:20 GMT
Arch Manning and Brent Venables (Credit-Getty)
Arch Manning and Brent Venables (Credit-Getty)

Arch Manning has secured some big praise from Oklahoma coach Brent Venables ahead of the Red River Rivalry week. The Longhorns will face the Sooners in Dallas on Saturday.

Ad
“Very talented, tough kid,” Venables said on Tuesday. “Loved how he battled and was able to bring his team back last week on the road in Gainesville. Very difficult place to play. I watched him play with as a young player that hadn’t been in that position really much, if at all.
“Tremendous arm talent, great athlete, really has a strong pocket presence. When he does scramble, he can run through a lot of trash. He’s got great speed and quickness as well. Real weapon as a dual-threat guy.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Week 7 game comes at a key moment for Manning, who is looking to rebound after Texas’ 29–21 loss to Florida. In that game, he completed 16 of 29 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 37 rushing yards but throwing two interceptions.

Even Manning's outspoken supporter and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, who criticized the Texas QB1’s early-season struggle, believes he will shine in Week 7.

“Arch Manning is a better quarterback today than he was a couple of weeks ago,” Finebaum said on “SportsCenter” podcast on Tuesday.
Ad
“I think he will be the best quarterback in this game, which might be the first time in a while. So, I think the opportunity for Texas is grand against a slightly depleted Oklahoma team.”

David Pollack defends Arch Manning amid growing criticism

Texas centered the season being No. 1 school in the nation with Arch Manning regarded as the Heisman favorite. But after Week 6, the Longhorns have fallen out of the AP Top 25 with a 3–2 record, and Manning has slipped out of Heisman contention.

Ad

While Manning is facing severe criticism for failing to live up to the hype, former ESPN personality David Pollack defended him on the “See Ball Get Ball” podcast on Monday.

“What we’re gonna see from the national media, it is what it is, but it’ll be a pile fest on Arch,” Pollack said (via On3). “It’ll be a big dog-pile and everybody’s gonna crap over Arch because he hasn’t been playing great. And he hasn’t.
Ad
“He hasn’t played great, but let’s not let the most important part off the hook. The most important part is I think Steve Sark(isian), I think that’s a big deal. That’s a big person that deserves some of the blame.”

Pollack also criticized Sarkisian’s track record, mentioning his 2–8 record against top-10 opponents during his time leading Texas.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications