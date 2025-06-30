Brent Venables' QB John Mateer gets blunt on Oklahoma's tough SEC schedule heading into 2025 season

Brent Venables will have a new QB in John Mateer at the center after a dramatic fallout with Jackson Arnold last year. Arnold left for Auburn via the transfer portal and in no time, Venables brought Mateer from Washington State, where he will be playing in his junior year for the program.

Ad

Mateer registered an 8-5 record at Washington State last season. Apparently, Oklahoma's first season in the SEC didn't go well, as they could only manage six wins while conceding seven losses.

Mateer, who was at the Manning Passing Academy this weekend, opened up on his expectations heading into a new program and how he views Oklahoma's tough schedule. The 21-year-old admitted that the upcoming matchups are by far the toughest he has ever had in his college career; however, he is more than prepared.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think it’s one day at a time, because you start on a Sunday, you’ve got to recover, you know?” Mateer said to On3 at the Manning Passing Academy on Saturday.

“And then you’ve got to get into the film. And my schedule is actually easier this year than last year — not like play schedule, weekly, like class schedule, so I’ll have more time to do recovery and watch more film, so it’s one day at a time."

Ad

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

“If you get caught up in, ‘Oh, we beat one team,’ we’ve got to play another team next week," he added. "It’s not like we just have a week off or something, so that is what it is.

Ad

"Week after week of the same mindset, I think that’s the most important because we’re human and we’re not perfect. You can get into a lull where you just start getting lazy and you start letting your mind think different things.”

John Mateer is excited to reunite with Brent Arbuckle

Even though John Mateer has joined a new program, his game strategy will be the same as when he was at Washington State. Offensive coordinator Brent Arbuckle, who served for Washington State last season, joined Brent Venables this offseason.

Ad

While speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Mateer mentioned that he was more than happy to be with Arbuckle again. He credited the synergy they have with each other and the understanding they developed in the last two years, which will prove vital.

Expect Mateer to pull off a 10+ winning game season for Oklahoma in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More