"Brent Venables shoved in a locker again": CFB fans poke fun at Oklahoma HC as Sherrone Moore lands 6’4, 290-pound star for Michigan's '27 class

Michigan's 2026 recruiting class already has 21 commits, so coach Sherrone Moore and his staff already started on 2027. Tristan Dare, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday.Dare is the No. 496 prospect, the No. 28 interior lineman in the 2027 class and the No. 58 prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports. He is a high school sophomore and has 30 Division I offers. The list includes Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Texas.Michigan fans were happy about the three-star prospect's pledge. However, they also poked fun at rivals who missed out on him, particularly Oklahoma coach Brent Venables.“Venables shoved in a locker again 😂,” a fan wrote.“Vegetables lockered again,” a fan said.While Venables took the brunt of it, other names were also mentioned.“Out of Texas’ backyard 😭😭😭 Sark stays in the locker,” one fan said.“Day got Lockered again!” a fan commented.Meanwhile, many welcomed their newest recruit with open arms.“Smart decision young man. Congratulations,” a fan wrote.&quot;Congrats Tristan! Huge news for you,&quot; another fan said.Why did Tristan Dare choose Michigan?Tristan Dare received his offer from Wolverines offensive line coach Grant Newsome on June 5, and made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor on June 14. That trip went well for him.“Michigan is a special place,” Dare said on June 14, via On3. “It’s rich with tradition and the program with the most wins in college football history, but I think it’s the people that make it awesome.”Dare plays right tackle in high school and is known for his physicality on the field, which was on full display in his game film.“Out of all the schools I visited this summer, spring, and even last year, I went to about 20 different schools,” Dare said on Sunday, via The Star-Telegram. “And I really enjoyed a lot of those schools. ... But nothing quite stood out the way the Wolverines did.”He is Michigan’s second offensive line commit in the 2027 class, joining Louis Esposito, who is the son of Wolverines defensive line coach Lou Esposito.