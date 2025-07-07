"Brent Venables will be disposed" - CFB fans react to reports of Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione retiring after 2025 season

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione plans to retire after the 2025 season, a report from USA Today claimed on Monday. Castiglione, 67, was hired by the university in 1998 and will likely end the longest current tenure for an athletic director in major college sports when he retires. Castiglione will reportedly help Oklahoma in the decision-making for his successor.

Ad

When fans on social media caught wind of the reports, they had some interesting reactions, with some suggesting that Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables might be on the hot seat.

"OU getting ready to clean house after this season. Venables will be disposed of," one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Sanderson @JonSanderson90 LINK OU getting ready to clean house after this season Venables will be disposed of

Ad

Trending

"Bad news for Venebles," another added.

"Is Venables in trouble?" a third commented.

Meanwhile, others praised Castiglione's work at Oklahoma.

"He's done a nice job as AD at OU," one wrote.

"Tough news for Sooner athletics, but the department feels like it’s in good condition for whoever comes next," another commented.

"He's done a nice job as AD at OU. Wish him the best," a fan tweeted.

Ad

Since Castiglione is retiring as Oklahoma's AD at the end of next season, it will give the program time to find a suitable replacement. The process will aid the school in a smoother transition.

Castiglione hired Venables as Oklahoma's football coach in December 2021. Since then, he has led the Sooners to a 22-17 record.

Oklahoma's success under AD Joe Castiglione's reign

Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione - Source: Getty

Across 27 years as Oklahoma's athletic director, Joe Castiglione has overseen the school win 26 national championships, including the 2000 football title and 117 league titles.

He also helped the school transition from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference in July last year. It will be interesting to see whether Oklahoma can add to its titles and honors in the 2025 season, which is likely to be the last with Castiglione as AD.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.