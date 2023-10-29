Brett Gabbert injury update: What happened to Miami (OH) QB?

The Miami Redhawks quarterback, Brett Gabbert, is set to miss the rest of the season after getting injured during their loss to Toledo. Losing Gabbert, who is the Redhawks’ starting quarterback, for the rest of the season is sure to have a profound impact on the team.

Gabbert has been a key member of the Redhawks’ campaign this season, leading the team in passing yards and touchdowns. Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games for the Redhawks this season. He led the team to six wins out of eight games in which he featured this season.

What exactly is the nature of Brett Gabbert’s injury? And how soon can Redhawks fans expect their star quarterback to return to action?

What happened to Brett Gabbert?

Brett Gabbert injured his leg in the third quarter of Miami’s game against the Toledo Rockets. The Redhawks had the ball close to the Rockets’ goal line when Gabbert collided with Toledo tackle Judge Culpepper. The collision had both players calling for medical help, and Gabbert was helped off the field.

After initial examinations in the team’s medical tent, Gabbert was taken to a local hospital, where further tests were carried out. The quarterback then underwent surgery on his right leg. After the success of the surgery, he was ruled out of action for the rest of the season.

Before leaving the game, Gabbert had completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 179 yards and one interception. Aveon Smith was Gabbert's replacement. The sophomore ended the game with three completed passes of seven attempts for 23 yards as the Redhawks were handed their first loss in Mid-American Conference play this season.

Brett is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. His second brother, Tyler Gabbert, also played college football for the UCF Knights.

Gabbert has been the starting quarterback for the Miami Redhawks since 2019 when he led the team to an 8-6 record. He played in three games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, completing 384 yards and four touchdowns.

It is the second-successive season that Brett Gabbert’s season will be cut short due to injury. Last season, he could only play in four games for the Redhawks because of a non-throwing shoulder injury.

However, he managed to complete 74 of 115 passes for 816 yards and four touchdowns.