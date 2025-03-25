The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the middle of a quarterback battle this spring as head coach Ryan Day hasn't designated a starter for the 2025 season yet. Three players are among the possible starters: Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair. The position is most likely to go to one of the first two players, as St. Clair is a former five-star recruit about to enter his true freshman season at Columbus.

According to Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Brian Hartline, regardless of who becomes the starter at Ohio State, the program has one of the most talented quarterback rooms in college football.

"I'm impressed with the way they have grown," Said Hartline via Buckeyes insider Chase Brown "Nowhere near where we want to be, but they're doing a great job spending time on their own being prepared for practice. ... I have felt them improve on the field."

Nonetheless, the favorite for the job has to be Julian Sayin. Sayin arrived at Columbus in early 2024, transferring in from Alabama in the aftermath of Nick Saban's decision to retire from college football. The signal-caller was considered a five-star prospect at the time and was the third-best quarterback and 20th-best overall player in the class of 2024.

Will Howard believes that Julian Sayin will be annointed as his succesor at Ohio State

Former Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard believes that Ryan Day will eventually select Julian Sayin to be Ohio State's next quarterback. At the NFL scouting combine last month in Indianapolis, former Ohio State's cornerback Denzel Burke told reporters:

"Julian's that guy, to be honest with you,"

To this, Howard, who was alongside Burke, added:

"Now it's his time,"

Sayin, who played high school at Carlsbad High School, California, appeared in four games last season. This included a brief appearence against Tennessee in the College Football Playoff. Overall in 2024, he threw for 84 yards with one touchdown pass.

In his senior year at Carlsbad, he recorded 2347 yards with 24 touchdown passes and only one interception. He led them to a 9-1 record.

