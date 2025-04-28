Brian Kelly draws massive criticism from Greg Brooks Sr. while discussing son’s struggles at LSU before cancer diagnosis

It has been almost two years since Greg Brooks Jr. was diagnosed with a brain tumor, but his father, Greg Sr., remains frustrated with how LSU and head coach Brian Kelly managed his son's health issues.
In an interview with Ryan Clark posted Sunday on "The Pivot", the elder Brooks complained about the treatment Kelly and the school gave the former safety after the player complained about certain ailments.
“I’ll say this, it took almost a month and a half to be scanned. Vertigo, all these things, a month and a half to be scanned. That’s hurtful to me. That should hurt anybody just to know that that kid was out there playing like that.
“The way it was handled, lied to. To be honest, like a piece of shit, you ain’t nothing. You don’t mean nothing to us,” Greg Brooks Sr. said, believing that with a proper protocol, it would have been diagnosed earlier.
Brooks Jr. played for two games at LSU in his senior season, recording eight tackles. However, symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting and fatigue were mistaken for heat exhaustion, according to Brooks Sr.
After the second game of the season, Brooks Jr. got scanned on Thursday and had surgery a day later. Since then, he's gone through 37 radiation treatments and four months of chemotherapy.
According to Brooks Sr., who played high school football with Clark, Kelly didn't show up until the Sunday after surgery to check on the player. He added that the head coach hasn't visited his former player since Brooks moved out of Baton Rouge.
Brooks Sr. said he only wants accountability and transparency from the school and the head coach.
“Transparency. Accountability. When these coaches get up in front of their team, what’s the first thing they say? Be accountable. Don’t hit women. Love your teammates. Brotherhood. Be accountable. Be transparent. Everybody makes mistakes. We’re a forgiving family. But don’t lie to me and try to sweep it under the rug in front of my face," Greg Brooks Sr. said.
Despite missing football, Greg Brooks Jr. is glad for his former teammates
As for Greg Brooks Jr., the former safety said he misses playing football, but is happy for his former teammates and that they can stay on the field.
“Football-wise, I am happy because all of my friends, teammates, everybody, they are living my dream for them. I am completely fine with it,” Greg Brooks Jr. said.
Brooks Jr. played five seasons of college football, three at Arkansas and two with the Tigers. He finished his career with 186 tackles, a sack, six interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.
