"Brian Kelly, get him on your team immediately" - CFB fans react as Tigers legend Tyrann Mathieu retires from NFL after 12-year career

LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Known as “The Honey Badger,” Mathieu played 12 seasons in the league with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.Mathieu was a four-star recruit coming out of St. Augustine High School (New Orleans, Louisiana) and became one of the best defensive players in college football with the Tigers.In two seasons with the program, he had 96 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, 11 forced fumbles and four interceptions. He was also dangerous on special teams, returning 26 punts for 420 yards and two touchdowns.In 2011, he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and won the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football.Upon hearing the news, college football fans on X couldn’t help but be reminded of his time with LSU. Many are calling for the program to bring him back as a coach.“LSU better hire him right now,” a fan wrote.“What???? My LSU 🐐 retiring 😭 Well now he can move on down to BR and join the insane staff &amp; help our safeties. Let’s freakin geaux!! Only 1 honey badger,” another fan said.“Come coach at LSU champ,” one fan commented.Fans on Instagram were equally excited. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen LSU uploaded a highlight reel of Tyrann Mathieu’s plays, one fan asked Tigers coach Brian Kelly to hire him.“Brian Kelly. Hear me out. Get him on your staff immediately.&quot;“I mean this when I say it, the Real GOAT of LSU football,” another fan wrote.“One of the best to ever do it 🍯🦡,” a fan commented.Comment section of @lsufootball's IG postTyrann Mathieu on retiringTyrann Mathieu made his retirement announcement on Instagram, alongside an image that represented hung cleats.&quot;As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way,&quot; Mathieu said. ...&quot;To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. ... This isn’t goodbye — it’s just the next chapter.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMathieu has said in the past that coaching at his alma mater is something he’d love to do, and with his reputation as one of the most respected leaders in football, his presence on LSU’s staff would be a game-changer.