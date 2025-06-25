Brian Kelly and LSU suffer hard blow as 6’5" 2026 class recruit ditches Tigers to pick Mario Cristobal's Miami

Four-star tight end Israel Briggs committed to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over LSU, Michigan and Arizona State. The 2026 class recruit out of Redwood High School (Visalia, California) was previously committed to Arizona State but decommitted in April.

“I’m readyyy right now” Briggs told On3 following his commitment.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Briggs is the No. 8 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 15 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. After decommitting from Arizona State, his interest began to shift toward Mario Cristobal’s program in Miami.

"I feel like they are a good fit," Briggs told Canes County. "Especially with the scheme-wise, it plays to my skill set, nothing more than I can ask for.I liked how they used Elijah Arroyo. Flexed him out, attached him, where they can go all around."

Briggs also lauded the personal connection he felt with the coach.

"The development as a young man that they are going to do for me and Coach Cristobal, just talking with him right now, just talking about life, not even ball," Briggs added. "I feel like that's the biggest thing that I'm going to take away for my decision."

Miami’s 2026 recruiting momentum has been strong, especially after securing the nation’s top-ranked prospect, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, on May 13.

Meanwhile, despite failing to secure Briggs' commitment, LSU's 2026 class ranks No. 5 in the nation with 10 committed players.

LSU hosted five-star WR Ethan Feaster last weekend

Four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is from Louisiana, and he has always been vocal about his love for the staff at LSU. The receiver was on his official visit to Brian Kelly's program last weekend, which once again strengthened the Tigers' edge in his recruitment.

Expand Tweet

On3 gives LSU the best odds of securing Feaster's commitment at 91.3%.

"A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important," Feaster told On3 in February. "Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”

Last weekend, Kelly's staff also hosted committed players like Havon Finney, Tristen Keys, Kenny Darby, Jabari Mack, Richard Anderson, Aiden Hall, Brysten Martinez and Jalan Chapman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More