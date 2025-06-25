Brian Kelly and LSU suffer hard blow as 6’5" 2026 class recruit ditches Tigers to pick Mario Cristobal's Miami

Four-star tight end Israel Briggs committed to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over LSU, Michigan and Arizona State. The 2026 class recruit out of Redwood High School (Visalia, California) was previously committed to Arizona State but decommitted in April.
“I’m readyyy right now” Briggs told On3 following his commitment.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Briggs is the No. 8 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 15 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. After decommitting from Arizona State, his interest began to shift toward Mario Cristobal’s program in Miami.
"I feel like they are a good fit," Briggs told Canes County. "Especially with the scheme-wise, it plays to my skill set, nothing more than I can ask for.I liked how they used Elijah Arroyo. Flexed him out, attached him, where they can go all around."
Briggs also lauded the personal connection he felt with the coach.
"The development as a young man that they are going to do for me and Coach Cristobal, just talking with him right now, just talking about life, not even ball," Briggs added. "I feel like that's the biggest thing that I'm going to take away for my decision."
Miami’s 2026 recruiting momentum has been strong, especially after securing the nation’s top-ranked prospect, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, on May 13.
Meanwhile, despite failing to secure Briggs' commitment, LSU's 2026 class ranks No. 5 in the nation with 10 committed players.
LSU hosted five-star WR Ethan Feaster last weekend
Four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is from Louisiana, and he has always been vocal about his love for the staff at LSU. The receiver was on his official visit to Brian Kelly's program last weekend, which once again strengthened the Tigers' edge in his recruitment.
On3 gives LSU the best odds of securing Feaster's commitment at 91.3%.
"A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important," Feaster told On3 in February. "Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Last weekend, Kelly's staff also hosted committed players like Havon Finney, Tristen Keys, Kenny Darby, Jabari Mack, Richard Anderson, Aiden Hall, Brysten Martinez and Jalan Chapman.
