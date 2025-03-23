Brian Kelly provides major update on LSU's offseason schedule before spring transfer portal window

LSU coach Brian Kelly is all set for the 2025 season and addressed the media about his upcoming campaign. While the drama around spring games and offseason practice takes a new direction this year, Kelly seems to have spiced up the drama with an announcement.

On Saturday, Kelly said he had altered the spring schedule and moved it up to the transfer portal week. This raised many eyebrows as other programs have been canceling spring games and doing away with the traditional format of offseason football.

While speaking to the reporters on Saturday at the LSU presser, Kelly said:

“We’ve decided to move two practices. The 28th, next Friday, and then when we get back from spring break on April 7th, we’re going to move both of those practices to the following week, after our Spring scrimmage.

So, we’ll continue to practice that Tuesday and Thursday after that Spring scrimmage that we have. So, elongating, taking more time with the team, taking all of our — I guess you would say maximum allotted time of 34 days to get those practices in.” (18:00)

Kelly explained the reason behind this move.

“So, let’s have four practices like we would during the year. But, we’re not in that mode. So, we’ll take that Monday away, which same old deal, who really thinks they’re gonna be their best coming out of Spring Break on that Monday? So, now, we’ve recouped those two days on the back end and have two really solid practice days the following week.”

Brian Kelly & LSU will not have traditional spring game this year

Unlike other teams, the Tigers have decided to forego the intrasquad scrimmages this year and resorted to showcasing their skills via drills.

The practice, which is slated for Apr. 12, will be open to fans. They can interact with players during the autograph session.

LSU wrapped up the 2024 season with a 9-4 record. It has been quite a bumpy ride for Kelly personally as he was constantly under the fire. Despite being a hot-seat candidate, Kelly finished the season with a decent margin.

