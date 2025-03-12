Brian Kelly provides major update on LSU stars' returns

LSU fans have a timeline for the returns of Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks, a pair of linebackers who were injured in the 2024 season. Perkins suffered an ACL tear in Week 4, and Weeks had a broken fibula in the Texas Bowl against Baylor. In Wednesday's news conference, LSU coach Brian Kelly gave updates about their injuries.

“They’re both moving around," Kelly said. "They’re very active in our progression of their rehab, if you will. They’re both gonna be ready for our June training and fully cleared, so that gives them the whole month of June and July prior to coming into camp.

“So, they’ll have no restrictions (in the fall). A good eight weeks leading into camp, we feel really good about it. Those are probably the two big ones, I would say.”

What have Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks achieved at LSU?

While Harold Perkins's 2024 season was cut short due to a season-ending injury, he was an impactful member of the defense in his first two seasons with the LSU Tigers.

In 2022, Perkins won SEC All-Freshman and first-team All-SEC honors. In 2023, he earned a second-team All-SEC selection. In his first two years in Baton Rouge, he has recorded 145 total tackles (26 for loss), 13 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended and seven forced fumbles.

However, in 2024, he was only able to play in four games. He recorded 17 tackles and a single fumble recovery.

In turn, Weeks' best season was in 2024 when he recorded 125 tackles (10 for loss), 3.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. Weeks rose to prominence in part because of Perkins's season-ending ACL tear. He had the most tackles of anyone on the Tigers' roster. For his efforts, he earned first-team All-SEC honors last year.

The pair is expected to be the best linebacker duo in the SEC in 2025.

