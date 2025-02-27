Brian Kelly receives major blow after Bo Davis garners interest from NFL: Report

Brian Kelly and the LSU staff just suffered a major blow, losing a key member of their coaching staff to the NFL. According to a report from New Orleans Saints reporter Luke Johnson, the Saints are expected to hire LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis for the same position.

The Saints are in somewhat of a rebuilding mode after just having hired Kellen Moore as head coach. Moore previously served as the offensive coordinator for the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. With the hiring, Davis would return to the NFL in a coaching capacity for the first time since 2020.

Davis returns to the NFL with a wealth of experience at the position. He has served as defensive line coach for both NFL and NCAA teams such as Alabama, the Texas Longhorns, Detroit Lions, LSU and now, the Saints.

Davis departs LSU after helping coach several defensive linemen in the program, including Bradyn Swinson, Sai'vion Jones and Dominick McKinley. The LSU Tigers finished with a record of 9-4 in the 2024 season, ranking seventh in the SEC.

The Tigers capped off the season on New Year's Eve with a 44-31 victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

New Orleans Saints add Bo Davis amidst 2025 rebuild

New Orleans' reported addition of Bo Davis is certainly a welcomed one after their 2024 season. The Saints finished with an overall record of 5-12, finishing last in the NFC South despite tying the Panthers for the worst record in the division. The Saints ranked only 20th in the league with 39 sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

The Saints are hoping that the addition of Davis will help them elevate those numbers. The Saints hold the ninth overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While the team has plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, defensive tackle is one position at the top of the list.

This year's draft is rich with talent at the position, meaning the organization could spend one of their coveted draft picks on a young lineman for Davis to help mold right out the gate.

With that being said, the Moore-led Saints seem to be putting together quite the coaching staff to kick off the 2025 season in the next several months.

