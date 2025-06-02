Brian Kelly's 5'9" RB gets massive back tattoo of Kyren Lacy while paying tribute to late LSU star

LSU's Caden Durham paid a thoughtful tribute to the late Kyren Lacy. The Tigers' 5-foot-9 running back shared on Sunday through his Instagram story that he got a tattoo on his back paying his respects to the wide receiver.
Durham, who recorded 1,013 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns in his freshman season under Brian Kelly in 2024, shouted out the tattoo artist in the story. He included a photo of the tattoo, which showed Lacy in an LSU jersey squatting with his hands on the ground. He also added the caption:
"Love you 2! Stamped Forever," which was Lacy's jersey number.
Kyren Lacy died last April after suffering a fatal self-inflicted gunshot during a police chase. The player had been suffering from emotional distress in recent months, after being involved in a fatal car crash that left one person dead in December 2024. Lacy was accused of illegal speeding and passing on Louisiana's Highway 20, which led to a head-on crash with another car.
Lacy fled the scene and was subsequently arrested and charged with negligent homicide in January. He was released on bail.
At the time of his death, LSU released the following statement:
“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”
Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels on Kyren Lacy's death
At a press conference last week, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels was asked by a reporter how he had been dealing with the death of a close friend like Kyren Lacy.
"I'm good," Daniels said. "It's a tough little situation, obviously. Somebody close to me. ... But I do appreciate you asking, but I'm good."
Daniels and Lacy shared two seasons at Baton Rouge, including Daniels's Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2023.
Lacy had just come off the best season of his college football career, earning a Second Team All-SEC selection. Before the December incident, analysts were discussing him as a potential NFL draft pick in 2025.
