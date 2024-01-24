Brian Kelly's LSU coaching staff reportedly eyes two major changes ahead of 2024 college football season: Reports

The LSU Tigers coaching staff looks to have two big changes next season on the offensive side of the ball. LSU coach Brian Kelly is expected to move forward with quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton as co-offensive coordinators, with Sloan as the primary play-caller, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Sloan and Hankton served in an interim role for the Tigers' 35-31 ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Wisconsin after offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock left the program in December to take the same role at Notre Dame. Before the bowl, Brian Kelly told the media it "would be foolish" to not consider them as replacements.

Sloan had spent nine seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he served as inside receivers coach, recruiting coordinator, assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator. He was LSU's quarterbacks coach last season, when quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy.

Hankton, who starred at talent-rich St. Augustine High in New Orleans, spent four years at Georgia as the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach before joining LSU in 2022. He was LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.

Brian Kelly's path to success going forward

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU

There was no shortage of success for the 12th-ranked Tigers (10-3) last season, with much of it coming on offense. Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Tigers finished first in scoring offense and yards per game and third in passing yards.

However, next season, LSU will lose Daniels, along with standout wide receiver Malik Nabers, to the NFL draft. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and ran for 1,134 yards. Nabers, a junior, led the nation in receiving with 1,569 yards along with 14 touchdowns.

Kelly will have a few options at the quarterback position.

Sophomore Garrett Nussmeier filled in for Daniels, who sat out the ReliaQuest Bowl in preparation for the draft. Nussmeier threw for 395 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in that game. The three TDs all came in the second half as LSU overcame a 28-14 deficit. That included a 98-yard drive for the game-winning touchdown, a 4-yard pass to Brian Thomas.

LSU also has former ESPN 300 quarterback Rickie Collins, who will be entering his sophomore year. Kelly and his staff will also have Colin Hurley on the roster earlier than expected after he reclassified to 2024. Hurley had been ranked as high as No. 14 on the ESPN 300 for his position.