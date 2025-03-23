Brian Kelly's LSU faces notable blow to offense with 7th-year RB not returning 

The LSU Tigers won't have former five-star running back John Emery for the 2025 season. Emery announced his decision to return for a seventh year of college football on Saturday; however, he won't play at LSU. Tigers coach Brian Kelly revealed the decision to let go of the powerful halfback.

“We are set with where we are with the running back position but love John, and we will be here to help and support him," Kelly said, via On3. "And, if he’s given a 7th year, he is certainly a young man who can help somebody in the Power 4.”

Emery's time at LSU was hampered by injuries. In the last two years, he suffered season-ending ACL tears. In 2021, he also failed to finish the season. Through the last five seasons, Emery recorded 1,123 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns. When he joined the program, he was the highest-rated RB recruit the school had signed since Leonard Fortunette.

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers have the top recruiting class of 2026

The Tigers are already thinking ahead as they have the best recruiting class of 2026. They jumped up in the rankings after snatching the top wide receiver in the cycle, Tristen Keys, from Tennessee. The Volunteers were initially favored to get the coveted receiver.

"It was the best place for me to get to the next level in life and football," Keys said on Wednesday, via 247Sports. "Even if football doesn't work out, I'll be successful in life just by going to LSU. You see Angel Reese, you see Malik Nabors, you see Jetta, you see Shaq, all of them. They are known for going to LSU. They develop you in every way possible."

LSU also has the commitment of Jabari Mack, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Richard Anderson, the No. 2 defensive lineman in the class and Aiden Hall, the No. 4 safety in the Class of 2026.

