Brian Kelly's LSU takes a massive hit as key 4-star recruit changes his stance

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers took a massive hit after losing out on a top prospect on Monday. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, who has been committed to LSU since Jan. 2, has decommitted from the program. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound McCoy has 34 offers.

"BREAKING: Four-Star DL JaReylan McCoy has Decommitted from LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits," Fawcett wrote on X. "The 6’7 245 DL from Tupelo, MS had been Committed to the Tigers since January 2nd. Top 100 Recruit in the ‘26 Class & holds a total of 34 Offers."

McCoy would have been a welcome addition to the Tigers' roster after a 9-4 season, which ended with a Texas Bowl victory over Baylor.

With quarterback Garrett Nussmeier set to return for his senior year next season, it certainly provides a bright spot for the program.

Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He's hoping to build off of that next season with a few more added pieces via recruiting and the transfer portal.

JaReylan McCoy opens recruiting back up

McCoy initially committed to LSU after the Under Armour All-America game, choosing the Tigers over Tennessee and USC. On3 ranks him as the No. 124 prospect in the 2026 class. McCoy told On3 that he needs more time to consider his commitment to a program.

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

McCoy added that programs such as Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU are in the mix for his services.

“Relationships and the people I am around is what I am looking for,” McCoy said. “I want to be around great people. Building close relationships is key in my decision.”

While LSU doesn't appear to be completely out of the running in the McCoy sweepstakes, his decommitment from the Tigers is disheartening to the program's chances moving forward.

