Brian Kelly Sheds Light On Will Campbell's Amazing Journey From LSU to New England Patriots

Will Campbell's journey to the NFL came to a close last night when the LSU offensive tackle was drafted by the New England Patriots as the fourth pick of the draft.

Ad

Then, it what was a deeply emotional moment, Campbell broke down when talking to NFL Network after he was drafted.

This was the result of years of hard work that Campbell had put in while playing College Football. One person who also reflects on the journey that Will Campbell has been on is LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before the first round of the draft occurred on Thursday night, Kelly posted the following on social media.

Ad

Trending

"From flying up to Monroe when I first got the job to flying to Green Bay to be with him on draft night. Couldn’t be prouder of Will and how he’s represented LSU and our state."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kelly was a key part of the journey that Will Campbell has been on. The offensive tackle joined the Tigers program in 2022 and was one of the first players that Kelly (who had just become the coach of the Tigers) recruited.

At that time, 247sports.com ranked him as the ninth-best offensive tackle in the class of 2022, with their scouting report on the player, written a year early, making the following prediction:

Ad

"Looks to be among the top 2022 offensive tackle prospects. Projects to high-major level with long-term potential to reach the early rounds of the NFL Draft."

This statement would become true four years later.

During his three seasons with the Tigers, Campbell started every single game and very quickly found himself as a leader on a very effective offensive line.

This allowed Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, and then Garrett Nussmeier, enough time to be able to find a downfield target to throw to.

Ad

Through his actions, Will Campbell was a key force in making the LSU Tigers successful over the last few seasons. Now, he will hope to be able to do the same with the New England Patriots.

Brian Kelly on the LSU Offensive Line plan for 2025

Now, with Will Campbell off to the NFL, Brian Kelly is looking at which players will be part of the offensive line in the 2025 season.

Ad

He gave an idea of who will be part of this line when speaking to Sports Illustrated in the last few days.

"Paul (Mubenga), DJ (Chester), Coen Echols, you know, obviously (Josh) Thompson, those four guys in particular, (Bo) Bordelon, five. We've got five, six guys that can compete in there and help us win. We're just going to have to find out what the right combination is,"

Ad

This offensive line is going to have the important role of protecting Garrett Nussmeier, as the potential Heisman Trophy contender will hope to get the Tigers into the College Football Playoff, something that they should have done last season.

If they can do this, then Brian Kelly has definitely kept his job, which some have said is at risk coming into the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.