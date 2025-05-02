Brian Kelly throws wild pool party for LSU stars at his massive $3 million house on University Lake to wrap up spring ball

The tradition of hosting the LSU Tigers players at his mansion on University Lake continues in 2025, as coach Brian Kelly threw a party after their spring game. According to OutKick, the mansion is worth $3 million.

Ad

On Thursday, the Tigers’ official Instagram account posted highlights from the event, captioned:

“Spring Finale: A cookout, crawfish and pool at BK’s house.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Crawfish, cookouts and cannonballs took center stage at the condo with a view of Tiger Stadium and the Memorial Tower in the distance. The footage shows players laughing, dunking on each other in a poolside basketball game, and enjoying the kind of off-field bonding that championship teams are built on.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The party comes after a productive spring campaign as they look to build upon a 9-4 season, which saw them win the 2024 Kinder's Texas Bowl against the Baylor Bears. However, they couldn't make the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

After this party, the team will turn its attention to summer workouts and the fall season.

Inside Brian Kelly's luxurious estate, helping him with commute and recruiting

Brian Kelly's lakefront house has become a stronghold for his recruiting and closeness to the University since it's only a mile away.

Ad

The estate is a 5,000-square-foot palatial home, including a 1,054-square-foot guest house. Talking about the home in an interview, Kelly said:

"It's beautiful. There were a lot of things that went into that. We wanted proximity. It's less than a mile from campus, which allows us to entertain official and unofficial visitors (prospects), and that was huge for us."

Ad

"We want to use it as a place to entertain," Kelly added. "Less than one mile from campus, you can have unofficial visitors over, which we are going to be doing this weekend, actually. So, you're welcome to come over."

Kelly's home is his recruiting stronghold since it sits well with NCAA rule, which allows coaches to host prospects on unofficial visits within a mile of the campus.

Ad

"With Brian Kelly's home being within a mile of campus, he will be able to host all prospects - official and unofficial visitors - at his home," LSU's retired director of NCAA compliance Bo Bahnsen said. "If he lived more than a mile out, he could only have the official visitors over and would have to tell the unofficial guys they couldn't come."

Kelly bought the house in March 2022. In 2019, the listing price was $2 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.