"Brian Kelly is undefeated in this matchup": LSU fans rally around head coach as Tigers battle for 2026 QB recruit

Brian Kelly has done well in recruiting since he became the coach of LSU in 2021. In an aggressive college football landscape, he’s been able to bring a lot of top prospects to Baton Rouge, ensuring the program remains a contender.

The coach is set to battle for another top prospect in the next couple of months. Class of 2026 four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that his choices of college have been narrowed down to two schools: LSU and Oklahoma.

The trio of Georgia, Florida State and Ohio State was thought to be in contention for the quarterback after making his top 5 list. Bowe is the No. 76 prospect in the class of 2026 and the No. 7 quarterback according to the On3 Industry ranking.

LSU fans are rallying around Brian Kelly in the race to secure Bentley Bowe’s commitment.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"Brian Kelly is undefeated in this matchup on and off the field . I have no inside knowledge but I don’t foresee this trend changing BK with another win here."

Other reactions from fans:

"Depends if he wants to be developed into a first round draft pick or get benched in his first sec game. Pretty easy decision to me," a fan wrote.

"OU would be a mistake," another fan wrote.

"You saw what they did to JD? Go to LSU," a fan commented.

"LSU if he was serious about his future," another fan wrote.

Bentley Bowe’s relationship with Brian Kelly's staff could give LSU an edge

The relationship Bentley Bowe has built with one of Brian Kelly’s coaching staff at LSU could give the Tigers an edge over Oklahoma in the race. During his visit to Baton Rouge in April, the quarterback disclosed his bond with LSU quarterback coach Joe Sloan.

“For the first time around the whole coaching staff, they made it clear that I am a priority for them," Bentley told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “It excites me that they make that clear.”

“I’ve gotten to know Coach Sloan well over the past couple of months. Weltalk nearly every night, and he is a really genuine good guy. He and LSU have had amazing success developing quarterbacks and that’s one of my priorities. They have something special there.”

The electric atmosphere at Death Valley has left a strong impression on Bentley with the passionate fanbase playing a key role in making Brian Kelly's team a top contender in his recruitment. The Baton Rouge fans anticipate his decision in the next couple of months.

